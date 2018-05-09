Vijay Mallya has lost a lawsuit filed by Indian Banks seeking to collect Rs10,000 crore from him. Refusing to overturn a worldwide order of freezing Mallya’s assets, Judge Andrew Henshaw in London told the lenders, upholding an Indian Court ruling for allegations of 13 banks, to recover funds to nearly USD 1.55 billion. Mallya’s lawyers refused to comment after the order and now they are only left with the only option of petitioning the UK’s court of Appeal.

On Tuesday, businessman Vijay Mallya lost a lawsuit filed by 13 Indian banks, including IDBI Bank Ltd., in the United Kingdom High Court seeking to collect from him more than $1.55 billion. Mallya, who is fighting a number of lawsuits related to fraud and money laundering allegations, is accused of willfully defaulting on about $1.4 billion (Rs 9,380 crore) in debt for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Judge Andrew Henshaw upheld the Indian court’s ruling that a consortium of 13 Indian banks was entitled to recover funds amounting to nearly $1.55 billion (1.145 billion pounds).

“Today’s judgment is a very important decision not just for our clients, who want to proceed in this jurisdiction with enforcing the judgment they secured against Dr Mallya in India, but also for Indian and international banks more generally,” Paul Gair from United Kingdom law firm TLT which represented the Indian banks in the London court said after court’s decision.

He further added, “In dismissing Dr Mallya’s application, the High Court has demonstrated its willingness to recognise judgments granted by courts in other jurisdictions, giving parties opportunities to enforce their judgments against any assets held here. This case also sets a strong precedent for parties to secure a worldwide freezing order when enforcing judgments against willful defaulters.”

The banks can now enforce the Indian judgment and sell the businessman’s assets in England and Wales to recover the crores in dues. Now, Mallya is left with the only option of directly petitioning the UK’s Court of Appeal. He was also refused to appeal for Tuesday’s ruling by the London High Court judge.

The Indian tycoon is also fighting the Central Bureau of Investigation’s attempts to extradite him from the UK. The court hearing that case on April 27 accepted most of the evidence that the CBI had submitted against Mallya. India’s Ministry of External Affairs submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom in February 2017 after Mallya made his self-imposed exile clear. The request was made on the basis of an extradition treaty signed between the countries in 1992.

