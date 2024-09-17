Home
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Man Accused Of Drugging Wife And Inviting Dozens Of Men To Rape Her Over A Decade

A man accused of drugging his wife and arranging for numerous men to assault her over nearly ten years is testifying in a southern French court, in a case that has deeply shocked the nation.

A man accused of drugging his wife and arranging for numerous men to assault and rape her over nearly ten years is testifying in a southern French court, in a case that has deeply shocked the nation. Dominique Pélicot, now 71, could face a 20-year prison sentence if found guilty. He had previously admitted his actions to investigators.

Still, his court testimony is expected to play a key role in determining the fate of the approximately 50 other men on trial with him, all accused of raping Gisèle Pélicot. Many hope his statements will provide some insight into these horrific events.

Fight against sexual violence in France

Gisèle Pélicot, who agreed to waive her anonymity for the trial, has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France. By allowing the trial to be public and speaking openly to the media, she is raising awareness. She is expected to address the court following her ex-husband’s testimony.

French law prohibits filming or photographing inside the courtroom. Dominique Pélicot is brought in through a private entrance to avoid media exposure, as he and some other defendants remain in custody during the trial. Those not in custody wear surgical masks or hoods to conceal their identities.

Bernadette Tessonière, a 69-year-old retiree from a nearby town, arrived at the courthouse early in the morning to secure a seat at this high-profile trial. She remarked that it was terrifying to realize how someone could hide such a secret life for 50 years and expressed little hope for a clear explanation of Pélicot’s actions, though she believed his testimony might reveal some details.

Dominique Pélicot trial

Pélicot’s testimony had been delayed for several days due to his illness, which his lawyers attributed to a kidney stone and urinary infection.

In 2020, Pélicot was caught by a security guard filming women under their skirts in a supermarket. A police search of his home and electronic devices uncovered thousands of images and videos showing men sexually assaulting Gisèle Pélicot, who appeared unconscious. These recordings helped authorities identify most of the 72 suspects involved.

Gisèle and Dominique Pélicot were married for 50 years and had three children. After retiring, they moved from the Paris region to a house in Mazan, Provence. When questioned by police in late 2020, Gisèle initially described her husband as “a great guy.” However, after being shown photos, she left him, and they are now divorced.

Alongside Pélicot, 50 other men, aged 26 to 74, are on trial. Many of them deny the rape accusations, claiming they were misled by her ex-husband or believed she had consented.

