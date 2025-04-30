Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Man Charged With Terrorism Offences After Arrest at Israeli Embassy in London

UK police have charged a man with terrorism offences and possession of a bladed weapon after his arrest at the Israeli embassy in London earlier this week.

British police have charged a man with terrorism offences and possession of a bladed weapon after his arrest at the Israeli embassy in London earlier this week, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Abdullah Sabah Albadri, was detained on Monday evening while attempting to gain unauthorised access to the embassy grounds in west London, the report said.

Initially arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a designated site, public order offences and possession of an offensive weapon, Albadri now faces more serious charges. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed he had been charged with preparation of a terrorist act and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of London’s Counter Terrorism Command, assured the public that there was no ongoing threat. “We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel, and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them,” he said, according to Reuters. “I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”

Albadri is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli embassy confirmed that British security forces had prevented “an attempted terror attack” from a man armed with a knife. “We thank the British security forces for their immediate response and ongoing efforts to secure the embassy,” the statement read. “The embassy of Israel will not be deterred by any terror threat and will continue to represent Israel with pride in the UK.”

ALSO READ: UK Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen, Backs US-Led Military Campaign

 

 

