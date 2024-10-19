Man Crashes His Car In PM Office, Splashes Cocktail, Detained: Japan

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing, what appeared to be Molotov cocktails, at Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and crashing a van into a concertina barrier near the Prime Minister’s Office, Kyodo News reported.

The incident, reportedly, occured at around 5:50 am (local time)

The arrested accused has been identified as Atsunobu Usuda (49) from Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.

Several containers were found inside the vehicle, Kyodo News reported citing an investigative source.

The Tokyo metropolitan police department said there were no reports of injuries but a police vehicle was partially burned after the man threw around five objects near the LDP headquarters.

Molotov cocktails are also known as petrol bombs which are used to hurl fire, commonly used by rioters.

As per Kyodo News, the man got out of the van after hitting the barrier and threw what appeared to be a smoke flare at police officers. He did not resist arrest but has remained silent during the questioning, the report stated citing officials.

LDP is one of the oldest political parties in Japan founded in the 1950s. It is also Japan’s largest political party.

LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, top brass of the party said he was “enraged” by the acts, adding the LDP’s campaigning will continue as scheduled.

Police officers and firefighters were seen inspecting the area in front of the LDP’s headquarters, while an entrance to the premises of the prime minister’s office was cordoned off with tape.

Earlier in 2022, former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was stabbed to death while he was interacting with the media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: 33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip