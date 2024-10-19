Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Man Crashes His Car In PM Office, Splashes Cocktail, Detained: Japan

The arrested accused has been identified as Atsunobu Usuda (49) from Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.

Man Crashes His Car In PM Office, Splashes Cocktail, Detained: Japan

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing, what appeared to be Molotov cocktails, at Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and crashing a van into a concertina barrier near the Prime Minister’s Office, Kyodo News reported.
The incident, reportedly, occured at around 5:50 am (local time)
The arrested accused has been identified as Atsunobu Usuda (49) from Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.
Several containers were found inside the vehicle, Kyodo News reported citing an investigative source.
The Tokyo metropolitan police department said there were no reports of injuries but a police vehicle was partially burned after the man threw around five objects near the LDP headquarters.
Molotov cocktails are also known as petrol bombs which are used to hurl fire, commonly used by rioters.
As per Kyodo News, the man got out of the van after hitting the barrier and threw what appeared to be a smoke flare at police officers. He did not resist arrest but has remained silent during the questioning, the report stated citing officials.
LDP is one of the oldest political parties in Japan founded in the 1950s. It is also Japan’s largest political party.
LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, top brass of the party said he was “enraged” by the acts, adding the LDP’s campaigning will continue as scheduled.
Police officers and firefighters were seen inspecting the area in front of the LDP’s headquarters, while an entrance to the premises of the prime minister’s office was cordoned off with tape.
Earlier in 2022, former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was stabbed to death while he was interacting with the media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: 33 Palestinians Neutralized In An Israeli Airstrike In The Northern Gaza Strip

Filed under

Japan Man Crashes His Car In PM Office Splashes Cocktail
Advertisement

Also Read

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her...

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Entertainment

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox