Saturday, April 19, 2025
Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls

Man called out to the woman, asking her to “come get high” with him. The woman responded by rejecting his advance, reportedly saying, "Who are you? Never mind — f*** off."

Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls


A Polk County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Nikki Loffredo, who was gunned down in the early morning hours after she dismissed his catcalls.

The incident took place on July 27, 2024, when James Bernard Johnson, 43, crossed paths with Loffredo as she walked along Euclid Avenue. According to prosecutors, Johnson initially attempted to approach Loffredo but did not interact with her until later, when he encountered her again around 3:48 a.m. at the intersection of East Ovid Avenue and Cambridge Street.

From his vehicle, Johnson called out to Loffredo, asking her to “come get high” with him. Loffredo, a bartender from West Des Moines, responded by rejecting his advance, reportedly saying, “Who are you? Never mind — f*** off.”

Feeling insulted by her response, Johnson fired four gunshots from his SUV. Although he later claimed in court that he fired at the ground to scare her, multiple bullets struck Loffredo, leaving her critically injured on the street.

Johnson fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Loffredo was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries two days later, on July 29, 2024.

Text Messages and Arrest

Johnson was arrested on August 2, 2024, after investigators uncovered incriminating text messages between him and his girlfriend, in which he admitted to having “popped” someone that morning. Authorities also reported that Johnson was under the influence of marijuana and cocaine at the time of the shooting. However, it remains unclear whether intoxication played a role in his decision to open fire.

Prosecutors confirmed that there was no prior relationship between Johnson and Loffredo, making the crime all the more senseless and unprovoked.

Guilty Verdict and Sentencing

After a weeklong trial, the jury took just a few hours to convict Johnson of first-degree murder on April 9, 2025. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20 and faces the possibility of life imprisonment without the chance of parole.

Loffredo’s family described her as a kind, compassionate woman who was always willing to help those in need. “She loved to spoil her nephews and take them to movies and Chuck E. Cheese,” her family wrote in an obituary. Her death has left a deep void in the lives of her loved ones and the local community.

