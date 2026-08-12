Man Kills Wife, His Four Kids Before Ending Life, Informs Police He Killed Everyone at Home

A 53-year-old Kansas man allegedly killed his wife and his four children inside their Winfield home on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Winfield Police Department.

Authorities identified the man as Ronald Williams. According to Sr. Police Officer, Williams called them shortly before 9 a.m. He allegedly told officers that he had killed his entire family and was about to kill himself.

Police rushed to the home near Ninth Avenue and Stewart Street. Officers said they heard a gunshot after arriving. They then moved back and established a perimeter around the property.

Five Victims Found Dead Inside Winfield Home

Around 11 a.m., officers entered the house after breaking through the door. They found Williams and five other people dead, authorities said. The victims were identified as 44-year-old Kelly George and her four children with Williams. They were 9-year-old Carol Williams, 7-year-old Ronald Williams Jr., 5-year-old Sarah Williams and 3-year-old Kelly Magee-Williams. The KBI said all six people lived together at the home.

Police Had Received Reports About Williams

Winfield Police Chief Robbie DeLong said officers had interacted with Williams in recent weeks. Police had received reports of him confronting and yelling at people in public, DeLong said. However, authorities said there was no clear warning that such a tragedy was about to happen.

“I can say that we’ve had contact with Mr. Williams,” DeLong said during a press conference. “Some erratic behavior. I can’t say that anything would have indicated that we would be where we are today.”

Kansas Police Investigate Possible Motive

Authorities have not yet established a motive behind the killings. Special Agent in Charge Jason Diaz said KBI investigators are speaking with neighbours and people who knew Williams. The agency’s crime scene response team is also examining the home and gathering evidence.

Police and KBI officials are also being connected with mental health resources following the incident. DeLong described the shooting as one of the most difficult cases he has encountered during his career.

“In my 20-plus years here, no, I can’t remember anything remotely close to this,” he said. The investigation in the case is still going on.