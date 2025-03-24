One person was killed and another wounded in a suspected ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel on Sunday, emergency services said.

One person was killed and another wounded in a suspected ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing emergency services. According to the report, the assailant rammed his vehicle into a bus stop, then proceeded to stab another man and open fire on passing motorists before being shot dead by police.

The man who had been shot was in his early 70s and was pronounced dead by the medical team present at the scene, the report stated.

Another injured individual was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Israeli ambulance service told Reuters.

The identity of the attacker was not immediately clear. A police spokesperson, however, told Reuters that officers at the scene responded swiftly and fatally shot the assailant before he could cause further harm.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that after ramming his car into the bus stop, the attacker used an automatic weapon to fire at passing vehicles.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.