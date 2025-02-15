Home
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Man Randomly Kills 5 Including 14 Year Old In Southern Australia

Man Randomly Kills 5 Including 14 Year Old In Southern Australia

A 23-year-old man carried out a stabbing spree in the Austrian city of Villach on Saturday, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old boy and injuries to four others.

Man Randomly Kills 5 Including 14 Year Old In Southern Australia


A 23-year-old man carried out a stabbing spree in the Austrian city of Villach on Saturday, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old boy and injuries to four others. Authorities have described the attack as random, with no immediate motive established.

Suspect in Custody

The attacker, identified as a Syrian national residing legally in Austria, was quickly apprehended by police. Investigators are working to determine whether he acted alone or had any connection to the victims.

The victims, all male, included two individuals who sustained serious injuries, while the remaining two suffered minor wounds, police confirmed.

Bystander’s Heroic Intervention

According to police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio, a 42-year-old food delivery worker witnessed the incident and intervened using his car, helping to prevent further casualties.

“We are still investigating the attacker’s background and potential motives,” Dionisio said. “At this stage, we do not have a clear understanding of why the attack occurred.”

Political Reactions and Calls for Action

The incident has sparked strong reactions from Austrian officials. Peter Kaiser, governor of the Carinthia province, condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victim’s family.

“This shocking act of violence must have serious consequences. Anyone living in Austria must abide by our laws and values,” Kaiser stated.

Meanwhile, Erwin Angerer, a lawmaker from the far-right Freedom Party, linked the incident to Austria’s immigration policies, criticizing what he called a “failed asylum system.”

Rising Concerns Over Asylum and Security

Austria has seen a significant decline in asylum applications in recent years. In 2024, the country received 24,941 asylum requests, with Syrians and Afghans being the largest applicant groups. This marks a sharp decrease from over 100,000 applications in 2022 and 59,000 in 2023.

In response to ongoing security concerns, Austria—along with other European nations—announced in December that it was suspending asylum decisions for Syrian nationals due to instability in their homeland.

Authorities continue to investigate the attack, while Austria’s Interior Minister, Gerhard Karner, is expected to visit Villach to assess the situation.

Filed under

Southern Australia

