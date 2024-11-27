Man Replicates Donald Trump’s Diet For a Week, Questions How He’s Still Alive

In an effort to understand the physical and psychological effects of Donald Trump’s famously unhealthy diet, author Gareth Davies spent a week eating the same meals, consisting largely of fast food, snacks, and Diet Cokes. By the end of the experiment, Davies expressed disbelief over how the former president-elect is “still alive.”

Davies’ Week-Long Experiment

Davies adhered to Trump’s routine, which involved skipping meals and consuming highly processed foods. In place of a regular breakfast, Davies relied on Diet Coke and occasional Doritos, struggling with nausea due to both the empty stomach and his coffee intake. Trump’s breakfast usually consists of fried eggs and bacon, though Davies avoided this meal altogether.

During the day, Trump often skips lunch, occasionally eating a meatloaf sandwich. Davies mirrored this by opting for Diet Cokes and small snacks, which left him feeling increasingly hungry by the afternoon. He noted the difficulty in coping with the low nutritional value of the foods he was eating.

Challenges Faced During the Diet

By the end of the week, Davies was experiencing constant hunger, nausea, exhaustion, and gastrointestinal distress, symptoms that were exacerbated by the high salt content and lack of fiber in his meals. Trump’s diet, which includes a significant number of fast-food meals for dinner, such as McDonald’s or KFC, proved mentally and physically taxing for Davies. He replicated Trump’s dinner habits, starting with a McDonald’s meal that included two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, two Big Macs, and a small chocolate milkshake. While Davies found the first meal satisfying, he did not enjoy the thick milkshake.

Health Concerns of Trump’s Diet

Trump’s diet has long been criticized by nutritionists, who point out the potential long-term health risks of a fast-food-heavy lifestyle. The lack of fiber and plant-based nutrients, combined with an excess of high-sugar and high-fat foods, can damage gut health and lead to other serious health issues. Nutrition experts also warn that excessive consumption of Diet Coke, which contains aspartame—classified by the WHO as a possible carcinogen—could pose further risks. Additionally, Trump’s reported lack of water intake only exacerbates hydration issues.

A Physically and Mentally Challenging Experience

Davies’ experiment highlights the severe physical toll Trump’s diet takes, from exhaustion and hunger to digestive problems. His article raised serious questions about how someone can maintain such a diet without facing significant health consequences, concluding that Trump’s diet is both physically and cognitively demanding.