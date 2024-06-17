Man Sues Apple For Rs 52 Crore After Wife Recovers Deleted Texts With Sex Worker

After his wife found his deleted communications to sex workers, the British man is preparing to sue Apple for more than £5 million (Rs 52.93 crore), which could result in an imminent divorce. The petitioner, who goes by Richard, claims that his personal life has been severely impacted by Apple’s ambiguous policies about erased communications on its devices.

An English man in his middle age named Richard told The Times that in the final years of his marriage, he had turned to using his iPhone’s iMessages program to get in touch with prostitutes. He was surprised to discover these damning texts on the family iMac, where they had been synced and kept for years, as he had assumed they had been deleted after being deleted.

Richard’s wife filed for divorce in less than a month. “You have the right to assume that a message has been erased if you are informed that it has. Richard told The Times, “It’s all still very raw and pretty terrible.

He regretted the severity and suddenness of his wife’s revelation, conjecturing that their twenty-year marriage would have had a chance to survive if the truth had come to light in a different way.

Richard said, “We had been very happily married for over 20 years,” in reflection on the effect. An excellent marriage was ruined by something that many men and some women do.

