Man Sues Apple For Rs 52 Crore After Wife Recovers Deleted Texts With Sex Worker

Richard’s wife filed for divorce in less than a month. “You have the right to assume that a message has been erased if you are informed that it has. Richard told The Times, “It’s all still very raw and pretty terrible.

After his wife found his deleted communications to sex workers, the British man is preparing to sue Apple for more than £5 million (Rs 52.93 crore), which could result in an imminent divorce. The petitioner, who goes by Richard, claims that his personal life has been severely impacted by Apple’s ambiguous policies about erased communications on its devices.

An English man in his middle age named Richard told The Times that in the final years of his marriage, he had turned to using his iPhone’s iMessages program to get in touch with prostitutes. He was surprised to discover these damning texts on the family iMac, where they had been synced and kept for years, as he had assumed they had been deleted after being deleted.

He regretted the severity and suddenness of his wife’s revelation, conjecturing that their twenty-year marriage would have had a chance to survive if the truth had come to light in a different way.

Richard said, “We had been very happily married for over 20 years,” in reflection on the effect. An excellent marriage was ruined by something that many men and some women do.

He compared himself to acquaintances who had extramarital affairs but were still able to maintain their marriages. He said, “If the realization hadn’t been so abrupt, harsh, and upsetting, there would have been a way through it.”

Richard is suing Apple in an attempt to recover damages for his estimated £5 million in lost wages as well as other costs related to the divorce. He contends that Apple did not sufficiently notify customers that texts they deleted might still be available on other devices that are connected.

“It would have been more helpful if the message had stated, ‘These messages are deleted on this device only,’ or ‘These messages are deleted on this device,'” Richard contended.

Richard said that the experience had damaged his health in addition to costing him money. “I was trying to lessen my panic attacks by taking really strong beta blockers.”

I honestly believed that I was about to suffer a heart attack. Divorce is a very difficult process, particularly when there are children and family relationships involved,” he stated, blaming Apple’s deceptive message removal policies for his misery.