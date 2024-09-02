Man Sues Las Vegas Hotel After Scorpion Sting on His Privates Ruins His Sex Life

A Las Vegas hotel is facing a lawsuit after a guest, Michael Farchi, claimed that a scorpion sting on his genitals during his stay has caused him lasting trauma and severely impacted his sex life. The incident occurred last December when Farchi, a 62-year-old resident of Agora Hills, California, was staying at The Venetian resort.

The Incident: Scorpion Sting Leads to Trauma

Farchi alleges that the scorpion somehow made its way into his bed and stung him in his most sensitive area. He described the experience as feeling like he was being stabbed by “sharp glass or a knife.” The pain was so intense that it jolted him awake. When he rushed to the bathroom to inspect the injury, he discovered the scorpion still clinging to his underwear.

Farchi took photographs of the scorpion as evidence and later filed a lawsuit against the hotel. The lawsuit, which was reported by 8 News Now, claims that the incident left him with emotional trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and has had a significant negative impact on his sex life.

Hotel’s Alleged Negligence and Insensitivity

Farchi’s attorney, Brian Virag, stated that the lawsuit includes a claim for loss of consortium on behalf of Farchi’s wife, who has complained that their intimate life has drastically deteriorated since the incident. Virag also argued that the hotel failed in its duty to provide a clean, safe, and sanitary room free from vermin, including scorpions.

The lawsuit suggests that The Venetian was aware of an infestation of potentially deadly scorpions, possibly exacerbated by ongoing construction at the resort. Despite this, Farchi claims that the hotel staff did not take his complaints seriously when he reported the sting. Instead, they allegedly mocked him, holding their groin areas and laughing at his distress, which only added to his humiliation.

Farchi is now awaiting a jury trial to determine whether The Venetian will be held accountable for the incident and required to compensate him for the damages, pain, suffering, and mental distress he has endured. The lawsuit, filed on August 27, underscores the hotel’s alleged negligence in maintaining a safe environment for its guests.

The lawsuit against The Venetian highlights the potential hazards that guests can face, even in luxury accommodations. Farchi’s case has drawn attention to the responsibilities of hotels to ensure the safety and well-being of their guests. As the case progresses, it will be up to a jury to decide if the hotel will be held liable for the physical and emotional harm that Farchi claims to have suffered due to the scorpion sting.