Man Sues Resort After Wife And Son Dies From Food Poisoning In Canada

A Canadian man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Dominican Republic resort, claiming his wife and 8-year-old son died from food poisoning after eating at the hotel’s buffet.

Stephen Gougeon, 38, is seeking nearly $7 million in damages following the deaths of his wife, April Gougeon, 41, and his son, Oliver. According to court documents obtained by Law & Crime, the tragedy occurred within 24 hours of their arrival at the Viva Dominicus Beach at Wyndham Resort in late December. Gougeon’s lawsuit lists Wyndham Hotels and Air Transat as defendants.

“We planned this trip for some much-needed rest and relaxation as a family,” Gougeon said in a statement shared by his lawyer. “The thought that something like this could happen was unimaginable.”

Gougeon told The New York Times that the loss has left him devastated.

“I don’t think I’ll ever recover. I’ve lost my wife, whom I loved so much, and my son, who was just such a beautiful person. I was so looking forward to seeing him grow up,” he said.

Resort and Airline Respond

A spokesperson for Air Transat expressed sympathy but denied the allegations, stating the company was deeply saddened by the deaths and had supported the family during the incident.

“We act with diligence, prudence, and compassion in such situations,” the statement said. “We carefully select our partners, and the hotel operator assured us of its full cooperation with authorities in investigating these tragic deaths.”

Wyndham Hotels has yet to comment publicly on the case.

Details of the Incident

According to the lawsuit, the family became sick after eating at the resort’s buffet. They sought treatment at the resort’s clinic, but their conditions deteriorated rapidly. April and Oliver were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they later died. The coroner’s report cited secondary causes related to food poisoning.

The lawsuit accuses the resort of failing to maintain adequate food safety standards, delaying medical treatment, and providing untrained staff who were unable to handle the emergency.

“We called for help multiple times, but they did not take our pleas seriously,” Gougeon said. “When they finally responded, there was confusion and delay in how to handle the situation. These delays cost precious time and ultimately cost my wife and son their lives.”

Legal Action and Advocacy

Meghan Hull Jacquin, the family’s attorney, said the Gougeons were “failed on multiple levels.”

“Tens of thousands of Canadians purchase all-inclusive vacation packages each year, assuming they are safe,” Jacquin stated. “The Gougeon family is pursuing justice not only for themselves but to expose these failures and push for change to protect other travelers from experiencing a similar tragedy.”

The family hopes the lawsuit will lead to improvements in food safety protocols and emergency medical response at resorts, ensuring better protection for future vacationers.

