LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

New York Times Games engineering director Jonathan McKinsey was fatally shot in California. His elderly in-laws were arrested as police investigate the killing and the family dispute surrounding it.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 17:01 IST

A New York Times technology executive was shot dead by his elderly in-laws in broad daylight at a sports complex in Dublin, California. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jonathan McKinsey, director of engineering for The New York Times Games. Police said McKinsey was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Dublin Sports Grounds at around 3:08 pm on September 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case took a dramatic turn when police arrested McKinsey’s in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77. The couple was detained within minutes of the shooting and booked on suspicion of murder. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no known threat to public safety.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Are Jonathan McKinsey’s In-Laws?

Zhang and Chen are the parents of McKinsey’s estranged wife, Candice Jang. They were reportedly still near the sports complex when officers located them with the help of witnesses. Dublin police thanked people who helped officers identify and detain the suspects.

“Their cooperation was critical to the swift arrest of the suspects,” police said.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. McKinsey was found lying in the parking area as emergency services rushed to the scene. Police have not publicly established a motive for the shooting.

Divorce, Restraining Orders and Family Dispute

The shooting came amid a bitter legal dispute between McKinsey and Jang. Court records cited by news outlets show that both had sought domestic violence protection orders against each other. Jang filed for a protection order in October 2025. McKinsey later sought an order against her and filed for divorce. Their dispute also involved child custody.

McKinsey had also faced misdemeanour child abuse charges. According to court documents, Jang had accused him of hitting her six-year-old son. McKinsey pleaded not guilty and was released while the case continued.

McKinsey, meanwhile, had made his own allegations against his wife and her parents. Court records show he alleged that he faced abuse and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs connected to his transgender identity.

He reportedly alleged that his mother-in-law called him and one of his sons a “disgusting queer”, a “pervert”, and a “monster”. He also accused his father-in-law of punching him while he was recovering from surgery. These were allegations made in court filings and had not been established as facts.

What Was Jonathan McKinsey’s Role at The New York Times?

McKinsey had worked at The New York Times since 2023 and served as director of engineering for New York Times Games. Before joining the newspaper, he held engineering positions at companies including Oracle, Coursera, UKG and Splunk. He also had an academic connection with UC Berkeley and Georgia Tech, according to his professional profile.

The investigation into his death remains active. Police are examining evidence to determine what led to the shooting and whether the ongoing family and legal dispute was connected to the killing.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him
Tags: united states

RELATED News

‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House

20-Year-Old Cornell Student Went to Meet Friend at Fraternity House, Hours Later She Was Drugged and Raped: What Happened That Night?

‘Serial Practitioner of Terrorism’: Jaishankar’s Blunt UNGA Message After Sharif’s Speech

‘AI Will Cause A Billion Deaths’: Why Bill Gates Warned About Technology’s Darkest Threat

Why Did Israel’s Envoy Try to Gift Starlink to Iran’s Diplomat at the UN? The Reason May Surprise You

LATEST NEWS

‘My Building Is Collapsing’: Drunk Man Calls NDRF, Fire Brigade In Delhi; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Asian Games 2026 Latest: Who is Gulveer Singh? Indian Army Naib Subedar Makes History With Medal Hat-Trick in Japan

One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College

National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

Woman’s Body Dismembered Into Pieces, Dumped In Canal: What Led To The Andhra Pradesh Murder?

Riya Sen MMS Leak: What Happened, What The Viral Claims Say And The Truth Behind The Buzz?

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

Ganpati Bappa’s Blessing For Jubin Nautiyal! Singer Welcomes First Child On Ganesh Chaturthi

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him
Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him
Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him
Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him
Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

QUICK LINKS