Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

A New York Times technology executive was shot dead by his elderly in-laws in broad daylight at a sports complex in Dublin, California. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jonathan McKinsey, director of engineering for The New York Times Games. Police said McKinsey was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Dublin Sports Grounds at around 3:08 pm on September 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case took a dramatic turn when police arrested McKinsey’s in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77. The couple was detained within minutes of the shooting and booked on suspicion of murder. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no known threat to public safety.

Who Are Jonathan McKinsey’s In-Laws?

Zhang and Chen are the parents of McKinsey’s estranged wife, Candice Jang. They were reportedly still near the sports complex when officers located them with the help of witnesses. Dublin police thanked people who helped officers identify and detain the suspects.

“Their cooperation was critical to the swift arrest of the suspects,” police said.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots. McKinsey was found lying in the parking area as emergency services rushed to the scene. Police have not publicly established a motive for the shooting.

Divorce, Restraining Orders and Family Dispute

The shooting came amid a bitter legal dispute between McKinsey and Jang. Court records cited by news outlets show that both had sought domestic violence protection orders against each other. Jang filed for a protection order in October 2025. McKinsey later sought an order against her and filed for divorce. Their dispute also involved child custody.

McKinsey had also faced misdemeanour child abuse charges. According to court documents, Jang had accused him of hitting her six-year-old son. McKinsey pleaded not guilty and was released while the case continued.

McKinsey, meanwhile, had made his own allegations against his wife and her parents. Court records show he alleged that he faced abuse and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs connected to his transgender identity.

He reportedly alleged that his mother-in-law called him and one of his sons a “disgusting queer”, a “pervert”, and a “monster”. He also accused his father-in-law of punching him while he was recovering from surgery. These were allegations made in court filings and had not been established as facts.

What Was Jonathan McKinsey’s Role at The New York Times?

McKinsey had worked at The New York Times since 2023 and served as director of engineering for New York Times Games. Before joining the newspaper, he held engineering positions at companies including Oracle, Coursera, UKG and Splunk. He also had an academic connection with UC Berkeley and Georgia Tech, according to his professional profile.

The investigation into his death remains active. Police are examining evidence to determine what led to the shooting and whether the ongoing family and legal dispute was connected to the killing.