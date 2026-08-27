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Home > World News > Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned

Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned

A cyberattack on Manchester Airports Group has exposed personal details linked to around 8.7 million passengers, while airport operations and aviation security remain unaffected.

Allianz Life confirmed data breach impacting majority of its 1.4 million US customers. Personal data was accessed through a third-party system on July 16. (Photo: Canva)
Allianz Life confirmed data breach impacting majority of its 1.4 million US customers. Personal data was accessed through a third-party system on July 16. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 22:16 IST

A major cyberattack on Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which operates Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports, has exposed the personal information of around 8.7 million passengers. The three airports handled about 54 million passengers in the past year. The breach reportedly affected the databases linked to parking bookings, airport lounges, fast-track security services and terminal Wi-Fi.

What Passenger Data Was Exposed?

According to a report by The Guardian, the stolen information includes email addresses, phone numbers, postal codes and vehicle registration numbers. However, MAG said the affected database did not contain financial information. Banking details and payment records were not stored in the compromised system. The group also stressed that the attack did not affect airport security or passenger safety.

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Airports Warn Passengers About Phishing Scams

London Stansted has urged affected customers to remain careful following the breach. The airport warned that criminals could use the leaked information to send convincing phishing messages.

“We would urge you to be particularly cautious of unexpected emails, calls or text messages claiming to be from us.”

The airport added that it would never unexpectedly ask customers for payment or banking information. The warning comes as stolen contact details can potentially be used to create fake messages that appear to come from legitimate airport services.

MAG Takes Action After Cyberattack

MAG said its technical teams acted quickly after identifying the vulnerability. The group also brought in independent cybersecurity specialists and informed the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson said the company is “working with specialist advisers and taking appropriate steps to protect our customers and systems”.

MAG also said, “At no point has passenger safety or aviation security been compromised.”

Airport operations have continued normally across Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands. Flight schedules, passenger processing and parking services have also remained operational.

Cyber Threats Raise Fresh UK Security Concerns

The incident comes days after reports of a suspected Iran-linked cyberattack targeting a UK power generation facility. That incident reportedly caused a temporary four-day shutdown but did not threaten the national power grid.

The latest airport breach highlights the growing risks faced by major UK infrastructure operators, even when cyber incidents do not directly disrupt day-to-day services.

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Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned
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Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned

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Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned

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Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned
Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned
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Manchester Airports Hit by Major Cyberattack: Why 8.7 Million Passengers Are Being Warned

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