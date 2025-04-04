Manga Artist Ryo Tatsuki Who Predicted COVID 19 And Diana’s Death, Now Warns Of A Mega Tsunami In Japan in 2025

One of Tatsuki’s most famous predictions was of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan. She had written in her manga, “A huge catastrophe will occur in March 2011.”

In Japan, one name has stood out for eerily accurate prophecies, and that is Ryo Tatsuki. A former manga artist, Tatsuki is known for her chillingly precise predictions, which she claims to have received through prophetic dreams.

From the death of Princess Diana and the COVID-19 pandemic to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, many of her visions have come true. Now, she has issued her most terrifying warning yet: a mega-tsunami will devastate Japan and parts of Asia in July 2025.

Who is Ryo Tatsuki?

Ryo Tatsuki debuted as a manga artist in 1975, but her true fame came not from her artwork but from her uncanny ability to foresee future disasters. She claims that since the 1980s, she has had recurring dreams about major global events, which she began recording in a dream diary. In 1999, she compiled some of her most shocking predictions into a manga titled “The Future I Saw”.

When the book was released, some of her prophecies had already come true, including:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 1991 death of Queen’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

The 1995 Kobe earthquake, which killed over 6,000 people.

As time passed, more of her predictions became real-life events, leaving both skeptics and believers stunned.

The Death of Princess Diana

One of Tatsuki’s most talked-about predictions involved Princess Diana’s tragic death. She wrote in her dream diary that on August 31, 1992, she saw a vision of a woman who appeared to be Diana and jotted down a cryptic message:

“1Ft? Sht? Dian Died?”

Exactly five years later, on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

The COVID-19 Pandemic

In another chilling prophecy, Tatsuki predicted the global outbreak of a mysterious virus. In her dream diary, she wrote:

“In 25 years, an unknown virus will come in 2020. It will disappear after peaking in April and appear again 10 years later.”

This prediction was made in 1995, 25 years before COVID-19 emerged in 2020. The virus did peak around April 2020, just as she had predicted.

The 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami

One of Tatsuki’s most famous predictions was of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan. She had written in her manga:

“A huge catastrophe will occur in March 2011.”

The 9.1-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that claimed over 15,000 lives and caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The accuracy of this prediction turned “The Future I Saw” into a cult phenomenon, with copies selling for over 100,000 yen online.

The 2025 Mega-Tsunami Prediction

Now, Ryo Tatsuki has issued another terrifying warning: a mega-tsunami will strike Japan and neighboring countries in July 2025.

What Did She See?

Tatsuki described a dream in which she saw the Pacific Ocean south of Japan bubbling violently, as if boiling. She believes this is a sign of either:

An underwater volcanic eruption

A powerful explosion on the ocean floor

The result? A tsunami three times larger than the one in 2011, which could submerge large parts of Japan’s Pacific coastline and devastate countries like the Philippines, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Key Elements of the Prophecy:

The epicenter could be within a diamond-shaped area connecting Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The ocean floor may shift, possibly altering geography and connecting islands like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Tatsuki visualized two dragon-like figures heading toward the epicenter. Later, she found similar dragon-shaped formations on Google Earth’s underwater topography near the Hawaiian Islands.

Is There Any Scientific Evidence?

Scientists and seismologists remain skeptical, as there is no current geological data supporting an impending mega-tsunami in 2025. However, recently Thailand and Malaysia were hit with a disastrous earthquake, which raises eyebrows about the possibility of another disastrous event.

Also Japan is part of the Ring of Fire, where megathrust earthquakes and tsunamis are always a possibility. One real concern is the Nankai Trough, a fault zone off Japan’s southern coast. Some experts believe that if a megathrust earthquake occurs here, it could generate a tsunami over 30 meters high strikingly similar to Tatsuki’s vision.

ALSO READ: Japan Faces Looming ‘Megaquake’: Up to 3 Lakh Deaths Feared, $2 Trillion in Damages Expected