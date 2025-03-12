‘Many Will Die’ US Aid Cuts Under Trump Spark Global Humanitarian Crisis, Warns UN

The UN had previously estimated that $47.4 billion would be needed in 2025 to provide humanitarian assistance to 190 million people.

The United Nations has issued a dire warning following the United States’ drastic cuts to foreign aid under President Donald Trump, stating that “many will die” as a result. The decision has sent shockwaves across global humanitarian efforts, severely limiting support for millions of vulnerable people worldwide.

UN Official: “Seismic Shock” to Humanitarian Aid Sector

Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), described the funding cuts as a “seismic shock” to the sector. He revealed that over 300 million people require humanitarian aid, yet dwindling financial resources are forcing the UN and its partners to make heartbreaking choices.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Many will die because that aid is drying up,” Fletcher stated at a press conference, underscoring the devastating impact of the funding shortfall.

US Freezes Foreign Aid, Slashes USAID Contracts

Since returning to office in January, Trump has aggressively pursued budget cuts, with foreign aid becoming a primary target. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been significantly affected, with the US State Department recently announcing an end to 83% of its contracts. This decision follows a comprehensive review that temporarily froze all foreign aid spending.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

UN Faces Unprecedented Funding Shortfall

The UN had previously estimated that $47.4 billion would be needed in 2025 to provide humanitarian assistance to 190 million people. However, with the US historically being the largest donor, the loss of American funding has forced a drastic reassessment.

Fletcher emphasized that US contributions “have saved hundreds of millions of lives” and warned that without them, global relief efforts will struggle to reach even 100 million people. “I’ve got colleagues in Geneva right now trying to identify how we could prioritize the saving of 100 million lives and what that would cost us in the coming year,” he added.

Global Consequences of US Aid Cuts

The sharp reduction in funding has already had ripple effects across humanitarian operations, leading to the scaling back of essential aid programs in conflict zones, refugee camps, and disaster-stricken regions. Experts fear that this could lead to worsening food insecurity, displacement crises, and escalating conflicts in the world’s most vulnerable areas.

As international organizations scramble to fill the funding gap, calls are mounting for alternative donors to step up. However, with global economic challenges and donor fatigue, the outlook for millions remains uncertain.

The UN continues to urge the US and other nations to reconsider their humanitarian commitments, warning that without immediate action, the world faces an escalating crisis with catastrophic human costs.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Of ‘Very Bad’ Financial Moves Against Russia But Seeks Peace