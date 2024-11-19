Māori Protest In New Zealand: Tens of Thousands March Against Controversial Treaty Principles Bill

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, the protest, started in the far north of the country nine days ago and made its way to the capital after traveling the entire of the North Island.

Tens of thousands of people marched to New Zealand’s parliament to protest a contentious bill. It is one of the largest protests in recent decades; about 42,000 people, a significant number in a country of five million, held the protest in a historic show of unity.

The protest, called Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, began nine days earlier in the country’s far north and traveled the length of the North Island before arriving at the capital. Protesters gathered outside the iconic Beehive building, where lawmakers debated the bill.

Why are Maoris protesting?

This protest condemned the Treaty Principles Bill, introduced by David Seymour, leader of the right-wing ACT Party, aims to define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi in law and apply them to all New Zealanders, not just Māori. Seymour has long criticized affirmative action policies benefiting Māori, labeling them as “special treatment.”

VIDEO: Tens of thousands march in New Zealand Maori rights protest. Booming Indigenous Maori "haka" chants rang out across New Zealand's capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands rallied against a conservative push to redefine the nation's founding treaty pic.twitter.com/B0UpwlOvxK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 19, 2024





Critics, however, argue that the bill threatens to dismantle protections for Māori and undermines efforts to address systemic inequalities. Former Prime Minister Jenny Shipley warned that the bill risks dividing New Zealand “in a way that I haven’t lived through in my adult life.”

Although the bill is not expected to pass, its introduction has sparked widespread opposition. Māori leaders, opposition politicians, and protesters have labeled it an attack on Māori rights, with one protest leader, Eru Kapa-Kingi, declaring, “Te Tiriti is forever.”

The New Zealand government is pulling back on protecting Māori rights, sparking protests from indigenous lawmakers who oppose the decision with their traditional “haka” chant. This is powerful. pic.twitter.com/ed5OKaDRB1 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 14, 2024

What is the Treaty of Waitangi?

The Treaty of Waitangi is considered a foundational document of New Zealand. It established principles of partnership between the Māori and the British Crown and has guided legislation and policies addressing Māori rights and grievances.

It was signed in 1840 by the British Crown and more than 500 Māori chiefs. Co-governance and Māori interest protection are enshrined in it. However, due to the significant differences between the Māori and English versions, its interpretation has been controversial.

Over the past four decades, the principles of the treaty have been implemented by courts and succeeding administrations to uphold Māori rights, address historical injustices, and implement policies aimed at reducing socioeconomic disparity. The treaty is still an essential component of New Zealand’s political and legal structure because the country does not have a formal written constitution.

Maori’s Strong Demonstration

As protesters filled the streets of Wellington, the scene was both powerful and symbolic. Men draped in traditional Māori feather cloaks joined horse riders waving the Māori flag, while children walked alongside elders. Many adorned moko kauae and traditional Māori face tattoos. They performed haka chants, played music, and carried flags and banners opposing the bill.

The protests have been described as “generational” moments for the Māori community. “This is a generational moment,” said marcher Tukukino Royal. “Today is a show of kotahitanga (unity), solidarity, and being one as a people to uphold our rights as Indigenous Māori.”

ALSO READ: New Zealand MP Rips Up Bill And Disrupts Parliament With Haka Dance In Protest | WATCH