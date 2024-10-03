Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

A health scare unfolded at Hamburg Central Station on Wednesday when two passengers traveling from Rwanda showed flu-like symptoms, sparking concerns over the Marburg virus, which has been linked to recent outbreaks in East Africa.

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

A health scare unfolded at Hamburg Central Station on Wednesday when two passengers traveling from Rwanda showed flu-like symptoms, sparking concerns over the Marburg virus, which has been linked to recent outbreaks in East Africa.

Emergency services quickly cordoned off platform four after reports that the passengers a 26-year-old medical student and his girlfriend fell ill during their train ride from Frankfurt. They were taken to Eppendorf University Hospital, a facility known for handling tropical diseases, for further evaluation.

According to the Hamburg Fire Department, the medical student contacted authorities after experiencing mild vomiting and suspecting he might be infected. “He called the fire department because he felt something was off,” a spokesperson told Die Welt.

MUST READ: Russia’s ‘Evil Corp’ Hackers Exposed By Sanctions

The couple had recently treated a patient in Rwanda who was diagnosed with Marburg virus. Rwanda is currently battling its first outbreak, with the health ministry reporting at least nine deaths and over 27 confirmed cases. The situation in the country is critical, as health officials work to control the spread of the virus.

In response, the Hamburg health department is conducting tests on the two individuals to ascertain whether they have contracted the virus. Authorities are urging the public to remain calm as they continue to monitor the situation.

Marburg virus is part of the same family as Ebola and is known for causing severe hemorrhagic fever, which can lead to high mortality rates. Early symptoms can include fever, vomiting, and bleeding, making rapid detection and treatment vital.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential global impact of emerging infectious diseases and the need for vigilance, especially when monitoring travelers from affected regions. Health authorities are prepared to take further action if needed and will keep the public informed with any updates.

ALSO READ: Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Filed under

Ebola-like virus Germany outbreak Marburg virus Rwanda deaths

Also Read

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

Entertainment

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox