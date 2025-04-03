Home
Friday, April 4, 2025
March Becomes Pakistan’s Deadliest Month In A Decade As Militancy Surges; Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Worst Affected

One of the most shocking incidents occurred on March 11, when BLA militants hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, taking 450 passengers hostage.

Pakistan witnessed its deadliest month in over a decade, with 335 people killed in militant attacks and security operations in March, a leading think tank reported. The spike in violence, primarily driven by Islamist militants and separatist rebels, marks the highest fatality count in a single month since August 2015.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded more than 100 attacks across the country, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan being the hardest-hit provinces. The militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were responsible for most of the attacks.

Train Hijacking and Suicide Bombings

One of the most shocking incidents occurred on March 11, when BLA militants hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, taking 450 passengers hostage. The standoff lasted 28 hours and resulted in the deaths of at least 26 civilians and 33 militants. The incident drew international condemnation and raised concerns over Pakistan’s deteriorating security situation.

The think tank also noted a rise in suicide bombings, with six such attacks recorded in March. Three occurred in Balochistan, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one in the former tribal districts, now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Worst Affected

Balochistan recorded at least 122 fatalities, including 40 civilians and 37 security personnel. The province remains a hotbed of separatist insurgency, with BLA militants intensifying their operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 206 deaths, making it the most affected province. Among the deceased were 49 security personnel, 34 civilians, and 123 militants. The province’s tribal districts, once part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), saw heavy clashes between militants and security forces.

In Punjab, which has remained relatively insulated from insurgent activity, militant attacks saw an alarming increase, with seven incidents reportedâ€”the highest in a single month in a decade. Most attacks were linked to the TTP, particularly in Dera Ghazi Khan. Security forces arrested 22 suspected militants in Lahore.

Sindh province also witnessed three low-intensity attacks, including one claimed by Daesh (ISIS).  Pakistan Blames Afghanistan for Shelter to Militants

Islamabad has once again accused Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government of sheltering Pakistani militants and providing them space to organize attacks. Pakistan’s security agencies believe that the TTP, which has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks, operates from Afghan soil.

A recent United Nations report supports Pakistan’s claims, stating that the Afghan Taliban has provided support to the TTP. Kabul, however, denies these allegations, arguing that it does not harbor militants targeting Pakistan.

Ramadan Becomes a Month of Bloodshed

March also coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which saw the highest level of violence in a decade. In previous years, militant groups had observed ceasefires during Ramadan, but this year saw an unprecedented 84 attacks, compared to 26 during Ramadan last year.

The TTP ended its ceasefire with the Pakistani government in November 2022, leading to a sustained increase in violence. Experts also point to the growing unification of militant factions, with groups like Lashkar-e-Islam re-emerging.

Abdullah Khan, managing director of PICSS, warned that the situation could deteriorate further due to intelligence failures and weakening public trust in the state.

“It’s important to get back public support,” Khan said. “The public is the first line of defense.”

ALSO READ: Bulgarian Government Survives No Confidence Vote Amid Foreign Policy Controversy

 

