In the wake of the mass shooting at a school in Florida, student activists have organized a mass rally worldwide. The rally is going to take place on March 24 at Washington DC along the Pennsylvania Avenue. Apart from this, another rally will take place in April 20 this year.

Thousands of teenagers are going to take part in a protest to be held in Washington, DC on Saturday, March 24, according to reports in a leading daily. The protest is against the striker gunman law and is themed as ‘March for our lives’. It is one of the biggest protests by youth activists in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Meanwhile, their tagline and motto is #NeverAgain.

There is another major students rally in the coming week, which is a National School Walkout to take place on April 20 this year. Student activists will be seen taking part in this renewed push for gun reform, which is gathering strength. Moreover, the main rally has been organized by the survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting. The event will take place along the Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. More than 700 demonstrations of the rally have been planned worldwide.

The rally is said to start at noon. As per reports in the New York Times, the rallies have been organized in all the continents except Antarctica, but it will mainly be demonstrated in the United States and Europe. There will also be a ‘sibling march’, which has been planned worldwide. This event will not just focus on school shootings but the violence that occurs at certain intervals in the life of teenagers. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people are expected to join the anti-gun protests in New York alone.

