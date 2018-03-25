In order to protest against the draconian prevalent gun laws in the country, thousands of people rallied in Washington DC on Saturday, March 24. Another shooting case has revived a national debate in America over gun controls. There have been many cases of gun attacks in the United States at an alarming rate.

Large number of people rallied in Washington DC on Saturday, March 24, demanding stringent actions in order to control violence unleashed by guns. The rally, “March For Our Lives” was held after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with a rifle in high school in Parkland, Florida on February 14. Another shooting case has revived a national debate in America over gun controls. In New York, thousands of academicians, students and parents came out in the streets in order to show support for a nationwide march and calling for the US Congress to pass stricter gun-control laws.

The march began with a massive rally at the Central Park by observing a moment of silence for the 17 people who were killed in the Florida shooting. Play-cards of “Enough is Enough”, “We’re the Change”, “Gun violence hurts” and “I am a Teacher NOT a Security Guard,” surmounted all the way to the midtown Manhattan. In other areas, such as Chicago, thousands of people gathered at the Union Park to participate in the demonstration. The protesters marched all over the streets in Burlingame city, close to San Francisco raising slogans and urging their companions on both the sides of the streets to back their protests against gun controls.

There have been many cases of gun attacks in the United States at an alarming rate. The recent one which occurred in October 2017 killed at least 59 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from a room in the Mandalay Bay hotel on nearly 22,000 people. Another deadly attack took place in Orlando gay nightclub, in which assailant identified as Omar S Mateen killed 50 people and injured more than 53.

