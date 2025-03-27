Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
Marco Rubio Condemns Venezuela Gangs, Draws Comparison To Al Qaeda’s Brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has drawn a stark comparison between Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang and the infamous terrorist group Al Qaeda, describing some gang members as even more dangerous.

Speaking in Guyana on Thursday, Rubio also defended the administration’s controversial forced deportation policy, which has sparked significant criticism for bypassing standard legal procedures.

Rubio Defends Mass Deportations Amid Criticism

Facing scrutiny over the deportation of migrants to countries like Venezuela and El Salvador, Rubio stood firm on the administration’s approach.

“These are some really bad people,” he said, responding to concerns about whether all deported individuals were indeed gang members.

He reinforced the stance that deportations would continue, arguing that the United States had to act against the spread of organized crime.

Tren de Aragua, originally formed in Venezuelan prisons, has grown into a sprawling transnational crime syndicate with thousands of members operating across Latin America and in the U.S.

The Trump administration recently designated the group as a terrorist organization, underscoring the perceived threat.

Comparing Tren de Aragua to Al Qaeda

Rubio escalated his rhetoric by recalling a chilling comparison made by U.S. military personnel.

“When they were held temporarily in Guantanamo,” Rubio said, “the marines at Guantanamo said that ‘these are some of the roughest people we have ever interacted with, they were worse than the Al Qaeda guys that were in their jails.’”

“Think about that. We are getting rid of them and want to get rid of more of them,” he added.

Al Qaeda was responsible for the September 11, 2001, attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the U.S.

The group has carried out terror campaigns worldwide, targeting civilians and fueling long-standing insurgencies.

By likening Tren de Aragua to Al Qaeda, Rubio emphasized the severity of the gang’s activities and the administration’s justification for mass deportations.

Legal Pushback and Human Rights Concerns

Despite the administration’s strong stance, lower U.S. courts have questioned the legality of the deportations.

Judges have ruled that the use of an obscure 1798 wartime law to justify them must be reconsidered.

Meanwhile, families of some deported individuals claim their loved ones had no gang affiliations and were targeted simply for having tattoos.

Rubio dismissed these concerns, asserting that the Department of Homeland Security had thoroughly vetted the deported individuals.

“I have confidence in their work,” he said, deflecting responsibility from his department.

As debates over the policy continue, the administration remains committed to its aggressive approach, even as critics warn of potential human rights violations and legal overreach.

ALSO READ: State Department Announces $73 Million Aid For Rohingya Refugee Crisis

 

Marco Rubio Condemns Venezuela Gangs, Draws Comparison To Al Qaeda's Brutality
