Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

In a similar outreach, Rubio conveyed to General Munir that the United States stands ready to support any initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

Amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged both nations to reestablish direct communication lines to prevent any strategic misjudgment, according to the State Department’s statement released early Saturday.

Rubio held separate discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir. In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio emphasized the need for immediate steps to reduce hostilities and resume direct dialogue channels between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

He also offered Washington’s assistance to help facilitate constructive dialogue aimed at easing current tensions and preventing further escalation.

Saudi Arabia Engages in Peace Diplomacy Between India and Pakistan

Saudi Arabia also stepped in diplomatically to defuse the volatile situation. In a statement issued early Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that it was working to ease the conflict and encouraging both countries to resolve their disputes through peaceful negotiations.

Following instructions from the Saudi leadership, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9. His visit aimed to promote diplomatic dialogue and mediate between the two sides to prevent further military confrontations.

Tensions Escalate After India’s Airstrikes and Pakistan’s Drone Offensive

The current crisis stems from India’s recent precision airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which Indian intelligence linked to cross-border elements.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched another round of drone attacks on Friday night, targeting 26 strategic locations across Indian states from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, their forces successfully neutralized attempts to strike critical infrastructure, including airports and military air bases.

