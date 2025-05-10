Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

In a similar outreach, Rubio conveyed to General Munir that the United States stands ready to support any initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions

Marco Rubio dials Jaishankar


Amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged both nations to reestablish direct communication lines to prevent any strategic misjudgment, according to the State Department’s statement released early Saturday.

Rubio held separate discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir. In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio emphasized the need for immediate steps to reduce hostilities and resume direct dialogue channels between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

He also offered Washington’s assistance to help facilitate constructive dialogue aimed at easing current tensions and preventing further escalation.

In a similar outreach, Rubio conveyed to General Munir that the United States stands ready to support any initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saudi Arabia Engages in Peace Diplomacy Between India and Pakistan

Saudi Arabia also stepped in diplomatically to defuse the volatile situation. In a statement issued early Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that it was working to ease the conflict and encouraging both countries to resolve their disputes through peaceful negotiations.

Following instructions from the Saudi leadership, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9. His visit aimed to promote diplomatic dialogue and mediate between the two sides to prevent further military confrontations.

Tensions Escalate After India’s Airstrikes and Pakistan’s Drone Offensive

The current crisis stems from India’s recent precision airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which Indian intelligence linked to cross-border elements.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched another round of drone attacks on Friday night, targeting 26 strategic locations across Indian states from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, their forces successfully neutralized attempts to strike critical infrastructure, including airports and military air bases.

ALSO READ: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Gets Mocked For Bizarre Excuse On Why They Did Not Intercept Indian Drones  

Filed under

EAM Jaishankar Marco Rubio

newsx

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay...
newsx

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call
newsx

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror...
Marco Rubio speaks to Jai

Marco Rubio Reaches Out To S. Jaishankar, Urges India-Pakistan To Prevent Miscalculation Amid Escalating Tensions
newsx

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League
Special Briefing Operatio

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay Indoors

BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay...

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

‘Ready To Sacrifice for India’: Massive Crowd In Chandigarh Responds To Civil Defence Call

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror Attacks In India

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror...

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

PSL Indefinitely Postponed: UAE’s Rejection Deals Blow To Pakistan Cricket League

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

India Says Pakistan Escalating Attacks, Using UCAVs, Long-Range Weapons, And Fighter Jets To Target

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media