U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sparked a diplomatic row on X after blasting Germany’s decision to label the far-right AfD party as extremist, calling it “tyranny in disguise.” Germany hit back, defending the move as a constitutional safeguard, while Vice President JD Vance joined Rubio in denouncing the surveillance powers as a threat to democracy.

A tense diplomatic exchange unfolded on social media platform X on Friday, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharply criticized the German government for classifying the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist entity. The move, which was confirmed by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, grants expanded surveillance powers over the party—drawing strong rebukes from top American officials.

Marco Rubio: “That’s Not Democracy—It’s Tyranny in Disguise”

Rubio, recently appointed as interim national security adviser in addition to his role as Secretary of State, issued a scathing post from his official State Department X account on Friday afternoon.

“Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition,” Rubio wrote. “That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise.”

He defended the AfD, which secured second place in recent German elections, and suggested that the real extremism lies with Germany’s immigration stance.

“What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies that the AfD opposes,” he added.

Rubio concluded by urging the U.S. ally to reconsider its stance: “Germany should reverse course.”

Germany Responds To Marco Rubio: “This is Democracy”

More than three hours later, Germany’s Foreign Office directly addressed Rubio’s comments in a pointed response on its official X account.

“This is democracy. This decision is the result of a thorough & independent investigation to protect our Constitution & the rule of law,” the statement read. “It is independent courts that will have the final say.”

Emphasizing the country’s historical responsibility, the German Foreign Office added: “We have learnt from our history that rightwing extremism needs to be stopped.”

Vance Joins Rubio in Rebuke

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, echoing Rubio’s criticism in a post from his personal X account. Vance, who had met with AfD leaders during a February visit to Munich ahead of Germany’s federal elections, portrayed the intelligence agency’s decision as a politically motivated attack on democratic opposition.

“The AfD is the most popular party in Germany, and by far the most representative of East Germany. Now the bureaucrats try to destroy it,” Vance wrote, referencing Rubio’s post.

In a follow-up post that came after the German government’s reply, Vance invoked Cold War imagery: “The West tore down the Berlin Wall together. And it has been rebuilt—not by the Soviets or the Russians, but by the German establishment.”

Vance’s Earlier Remarks Sparked Alarm in Europe

This is not the first time the vice president has raised concerns among European leaders. In a speech delivered at the Munich Security Conference in February, Vance accused European governments of undermining core democratic principles.

“In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat,” he said—comments that reportedly unsettled many officials in attendance.

German Intelligence: AfD a Threat to Democratic Order

According to the Associated Press, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency justified the extremist designation by citing the AfD’s exclusionary ideology.

“It aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society, subject them to unconstitutional discrimination, and thus assign them a legally devalued status,” the agency said.

Specifically, the agency stated that the AfD “does not consider German citizens with a migration history from predominantly Muslim countries to be equal members of the German people, as defined ethnically by the party.”

AfD leaders, meanwhile, have condemned the move, according to the AP. The party, known for anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, and xenophobic rhetoric, has faced increasing scrutiny over its ideological positions and the criminal conduct of its members.

One of its prominent figures, Björn Höcke, was convicted in 2024 for violating German laws that prohibit the public use of Nazi slogans.

