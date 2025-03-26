Marco Rubio Speaks Out On Yemen Chat Leak: ‘Someone Made a Big Mistake’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the controversy surrounding the Yemen chat leak on Wednesday, calling it a "big mistake".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the controversy surrounding the Yemen chat leak on Wednesday, calling it a “big mistake” and emphasizing the need for reforms. Speaking at a press conference in Jamaica, Rubio distanced himself from the incident while underscoring his limited role in the conversation.

“Obviously, someone made a mistake — someone made a big mistake — and added a journalist. Nothing against journalists, but you ain’t supposed to be on that thing,” Rubio stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He assured that changes would be implemented to prevent similar breaches. “I think there will be reforms and changes made so this never — this is not going to happen again,” he added.

How the Leak Unfolded

The security lapse occurred when Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat discussing military operations. The chat, created by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, included top Trump administration officials discussing a planned strike on the Houthis in Yemen.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Goldberg revealed that he had been added to the group by Waltz, and that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth disclosed sensitive strike plans within the conversation. This incident raised immediate concerns over national security and the handling of classified information.

Waltz Takes Responsibility

Following the revelation, Waltz publicly accepted blame for the breach.

“I take full responsibility. I built the group,” Waltz admitted during an interview on The Ingraham Angle. “It’s embarrassing. We’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

The group chat, titled “Houthi PC Small Group,” reportedly included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Rubio, however, was quick to clarify that he had only engaged in the chat twice—once to assign a representative and later after the strikes had already been publicly announced.

Trump’s Dismissive Response

Despite the potential national security implications, President Donald Trump appeared unconcerned when asked about the incident.

“I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic,” Trump remarked at the White House. “To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. I think it’s not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it.”

While the administration scrambles to contain the fallout, the incident has sparked broader discussions on the security risks of encrypted messaging apps and how government officials handle classified discussions.

ALSO READ: White House Confirms Trump’s Impending Auto Tariff Announcement