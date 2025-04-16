Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  Marco Rubio Warns H-1B, Green Card Holders Amid Pro-Palestine Protests, 'US Visas Are A Privilege, Not A Right'

Marco Rubio Warns H-1B, Green Card Holders Amid Pro-Palestine Protests, ‘US Visas Are A Privilege, Not A Right’

Citing incidents of campus unrest, Rubio highlighted cases where foreign students allegedly harassed Jewish students, blocked roads, and occupied buildings during protests.

Marco Rubio Warns H-1B, Green Card Holders Amid Pro-Palestine Protests, ‘US Visas Are A Privilege, Not A Right’


US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared that US visas are a “privilege, not a right.” Rubio emphasised that entry into the United States is reserved for individuals who demonstrate respect for American laws and values, warning that violations would lead to serious consequences, including visa revocations.

His comments come amid a nationwide crackdown on pro-Palestine protests across American college campuses, where foreign students have faced increased scrutiny over allegations of antisemitic behaviour and involvement in disruptive demonstrations, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

“US Visas Are for Those Who Make the Country Better”

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio stated, “US visas are a privilege, rather than a right, reserved for those who make the United States better — not seek to destroy it from the inside.” He stressed that visa holders must continuously meet eligibility criteria, reinforcing that the US government, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other security agencies, actively monitors and revokes visas in cases of legal violations.

Crackdown on Campus Protests

Citing incidents of campus unrest, Rubio highlighted cases where foreign students allegedly harassed Jewish students, blocked roads, and occupied buildings during protests. “These foreigners shut down college campuses for American citizens, harassed Jewish students, blocked highways, and stormed buildings,” he remarked.

He promised decisive action to prevent such situations in the future, underlining that while the US Constitution protects freedom of speech, those protections do not extend to foreign nationals if their actions breach visa conditions or promote extremist ideologies.

Legal Grounds for Visa Revocation

Rubio pointed to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which grants broad authority to revoke visas if an individual is found to have violated eligibility standards or national security regulations. “The Immigration and Nationality Act gives us broad authority to revoke a visa. This authority is fundamental to safeguarding our national security,” he explained.

According to Rubio, visa applications are thoroughly vetted to ensure that applicants do not endorse or support terrorist activities or related organisations. He further clarified that “the Supreme Court has made clear for decades that visa holders or other aliens cannot use the First Amendment to shield otherwise impermissible actions taken to support designated foreign terrorist organisations.”

