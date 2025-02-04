Marcus Jordan Arrested In Florida: Charges Include DUI, Resisting Arrest, And Cocaine Possession

Marcus Jordan, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Monday in Florida. According to TMZ, the charges against him include driving under the influence (DUI), resisting arrest, and cocaine possession.

Marcus Jordan, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Monday in Florida. According to TMZ, the charges against him include driving under the influence (DUI), resisting arrest, and cocaine possession. Public records indicate that he is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This isn’t the first time Jordan has faced legal trouble. Back in 2012, he was arrested by Omaha police for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice. He later pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and paid a $250 fine, CBS News reported.

High-Profile Relationship with Larsa Pippen

Jordan’s personal life has also made headlines, particularly for his relationship with Larsa Pippen. Pippen, a 50-year-old reality TV star best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Miami, is the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

News of their breakup surfaced early last year when Pippen posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram. One notable story post included a poll that asked, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” Another post read, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life…Choose wisely.”

Reports suggest that Michael Jordan did not approve of his son’s relationship with Pippen. When asked by a photographer in 2023 if he supported the relationship, the NBA legend responded with a firm “No,” according to TMZ.

Reason for the Breakup

Despite speculation about family influence, a source close to the couple told People that the breakup was unrelated to any family opinions. “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship,” the source said. The decision was reportedly made for their personal growth rather than external pressures.

As Marcus Jordan faces legal challenges once again, it remains to be seen how this will affect both his personal and public life. His past encounters with the law and high-profile relationship have kept him in the spotlight, but this recent incident may prompt a turning point.

Read More : Israeli West Bank Offensives Displace Thousands: Officials