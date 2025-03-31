Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN), has been convicted of embezzlement and barred from holding public office for five years, a ruling that could significantly alter her political future, Reuters reported on Monday. The court’s decision came as a blow to Le Pen, who was considered one of the leading contenders in the 2027 French presidential race.

According to the report, the French court sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison, with two years of the sentence suspended and the remaining two to be served under home detention. In addition, she was fined €100,000 ($108,200). However, the most immediate impact is the five-year ban on running for public office, which takes effect immediately under a “provisional execution” measure requested by prosecutors, the report stated. The ban would only be lifted if her appeal is successful before the 2027 election.

Le Pen, who has yet to comment on the ruling, is almost certain to appeal. In France, the appeal process can take months, or even years, meaning the prison sentence and fine will not be enforced until her legal options are exhausted, the report suggests.

Despite the setback, Le Pen remains in her parliamentary seat until the end of her term. Her right-hand man, Jordan Bardella, the president of RN, expressed strong condemnation of the ruling, reportedly saying, “Today it is not only Marine Le Pen who was unjustly condemned: It was French democracy that was killed.”

The ruling stems from an investigation into allegations that Le Pen, along with several other party members, misappropriated more than €4 million ($4.33 million) in European Parliament funds. These funds were allegedly diverted to pay for France-based staff, though Le Pen and the party argued that the money was used legitimately for parliamentary purposes. Judge Bénédicte de Perthuis, who issued the ruling, said Le Pen had been “at the heart” of the embezzlement scheme.

Le Pen, who has previously positioned herself as a leader capable of representing the French establishment despite her far-right roots, had hoped to present herself as a serious alternative to the status quo, especially after losing the 2017 presidential election to Emmanuel Macron. As head of the largest political party in the National Assembly, she has retained a significant base of support.

The court ruling has drawn criticism from political figures beyond France, notably from Italy’s far-right deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini who strongly condemned the decision, accusing the French judiciary of trying to exclude Le Pen from the political arena.

“People who are afraid of the judgment of the voters are often reassured by the judgment of the courts,” Salvini said, according to Reuters. “In Paris, they have condemned Marine Le Pen and would like to exclude her from political life. We will not be intimidated, we will not stop: full steam ahead, my friend!”

