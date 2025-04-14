Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89

Mario Vargas Llosa, acclaimed Peruvian author and Nobel laureate in literature, has passed away at the age of 89.

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89

Mario Vargas Llosa, acclaimed Peruvian author and Nobel laureate in literature, has passed away at the age of 89.


Mario Vargas Llosa, acclaimed Peruvian author and Nobel laureate in literature, has passed away at the age of 89, The Associated Press reported. His death was confirmed on Sunday, and he died peacefully in Lima, surrounded by his family.

Vargas Llosa was one of the most significant figures in Latin American literature, known for wide-ranging works, including novels, essays, and plays. His best-known works, such as The Time of the Hero (La Ciudad y los Perros) and Feast of the Goat, explored themes of power, corruption, and the individual’s struggle against oppressive systems.

In 2010, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his “cartography of structures of power” and his powerful depictions of “the individual’s resistance, revolt, and defeat.” The Nobel Committee lauded him for his “trenchant images” that revealed the complexities of the human condition and the political landscape in Latin America.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, passed away peacefully in Lima today, surrounded by his family,” his children Álvaro, Gonzalo, and Morgana said in a statement posted by Álvaro on social media platform X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“His departure will sadden his relatives, his friends and his readers around the world, but we hope that they will find comfort, as we do, in the fact that he enjoyed a long, adventurous and fruitful life, and leaves behind him a body of work that will outlive him,” the post further read.

Vargas Llosa’s legacy stretches far beyond the pages of his novels, the report said, adding that he was also a key political figure in Latin America, advocating for democratic values and human rights throughout his life. His literary career spanned more than six decades, during which he established himself as a central figure in the Latin American Boom, a literary movement that brought international attention to writers from the region.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Visit Ukraine Ahead of Deal With Russia

Filed under

Mario Vargas Llosa Peruvian Nobel Laureate

Kareena Kapoor Khan is se

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s...
newsx

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is...
Mario Vargas Llosa, accla

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89
newsx

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment
newsx

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery
'The Golconda Blue' -- a

The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s...

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is This For Real?

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is...

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery

The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More Than ₹400 Crore

The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More...

Entertainment

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?