Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Mark Carney Poised to Call Canadian Election For April 28 Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Mark Carney Poised to Call Canadian Election For April 28 Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Mark Carney, Canada’s newly elected prime minister, is poised to call a national election for April 28, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown. With U.S. trade tensions mounting under President Trump, Carney must convince voters he’s the leader to steer Canada through economic turmoil.

Mark Carney Poised to Call Canadian Election For April 28 Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

Mark Carney plans to call a national election for April 28 amid rising U.S. trade tensions, setting up a high-stakes political battle.


Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is likely to call a national election for April 28, with an official announcement expected as early as this Sunday, according to multiple news reports.

Carney, a former two-time central banker, is preparing to position himself as the candidate best suited to handle ongoing trade disputes with the United States, particularly in light of escalating tensions with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Election Timeline and Campaign Strategy

The 60-year-old political newcomer took over as leader of the Liberal Party following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, which ended his nine-year tenure as prime minister.

Once Carney formally requests the dissolution of Parliament, a five-week campaign will begin, setting the stage for a critical political contest. While the prime minister’s intention to dissolve Parliament is clear, the official election date remains unconfirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, reports from The Globe and Mail and The Associated Press suggest that April 28 is the likely date, citing government sources. Analysts speculate that a shorter campaign could benefit Carney, as the national discourse is heavily focused on Canada’s economic struggles and its ongoing trade conflict with the U.S.

Trade War a Major Issue Fir Canada and Mark Carney

“The election is almost certain to focus on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and his talk of making Canada the 51st state,” The Globe and Mail noted.

A key issue in the upcoming election will be Canada’s response to Trump’s trade policies. Carney has vowed to uphold Canada’s reciprocal tariffs if the U.S. president proceeds with his plan to impose universal 25% tariffs on Canadian goods not covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Trump has already announced that on April 2, his administration will introduce a sweeping set of tariffs in addition to the 25% levies already imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum. The economic ramifications of these measures are expected to dominate the election campaign.

Mark Carney in a Tight Race Against Conservative Leader Poilievre

The election is shaping up to be a close contest between Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Prior to the tariff threats, the Conservatives held a substantial 20-point lead in some election polls. However, recent surveys suggest a much tighter race.

As voters head to the polls, the Liberals will not only contend with the Conservatives, who hold 120 seats in the House of Commons, but also the Bloc Québécois, with 33 seats, and the New Democrats (NDP), with 24 seats.

Also Read: Why Has China Executed Four Canadians, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions?

Filed under

Canadian Election Mark Carney

NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

NASA Astronaut’s Secret Psychological Struggle: Sunita Williams’ Agonizing 286 Days Stranded in Space
newsx

Caught On Cam! A Woman In Lucknow Behaves Unnaturally In Middle Of The Road
Mark Carney plans to call

Mark Carney Poised to Call Canadian Election For April 28 Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
newsx

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Attend Delimitation Meeting Scheduled By Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles
newsx

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NASA Astronaut’s Secret Psychological Struggle: Sunita Williams’ Agonizing 286 Days Stranded in Space

NASA Astronaut’s Secret Psychological Struggle: Sunita Williams’ Agonizing 286 Days Stranded in Space

Caught On Cam! A Woman In Lucknow Behaves Unnaturally In Middle Of The Road

Caught On Cam! A Woman In Lucknow Behaves Unnaturally In Middle Of The Road

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Attend Delimitation Meeting Scheduled By Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Attend Delimitation Meeting Scheduled By Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Wilson Shares Her Career Aspirations and Family Struggles

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir

Entertainment

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever