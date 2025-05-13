Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  • Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced his new 38-member Cabinet, featuring 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State.

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

In a major political development, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled his new Cabinet comprising 38 members, including 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State, marking a fresh start for the newly elected government.


In a major political development, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled his new Cabinet comprising 38 members, including 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State, marking a fresh start for the newly elected government. One of the most notable appointments is Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been named Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Carney, who took office after a sweeping election victory, announced that his Cabinet is “empowered and expected to lead” on pressing national and international issues. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote:

“Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy the strongest economy in the G7.”

Top Priorities: US Ties, Economy & Cost of Living

Carney outlined three key priorities for his government:

  • Redefining Canada’s economic and security relationship with the United States

  • Tackling the rising cost of living

  • Strengthening Canada’s economy

“This new cabinet is focused, ready, and built for this moment,” Carney emphasized in another post.

Key Cabinet Appointments

The new Cabinet includes a diverse range of leaders from various backgrounds and regions of Canada. Apart from Anita Anand’s appointment as Foreign Affairs Minister, other notable ministers include:

  • Francois-Philippe Champagne – Minister of Finance and National Revenue

  • Chrystia Freeland – Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

  • Steven Guilbeault – Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture

  • Patty Hajdu – Minister of Jobs and Families

  • Gary Anandasangaree – Minister of Public Safety

  • Rebecca Alty – Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

  • Evan Solomon – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

  • Maninder Sidhu – Minister of International Trade

  • Rechie Valdez – Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Secretaries of State to Support Ministers

In a bid to provide focused leadership, the Cabinet is supported by 10 Secretaries of State, each tasked with advancing specific priorities within their respective ministries.

A Cabinet Built for Transformation

With a mix of experienced politicians, technocrats, and fresh faces, Carney’s Cabinet is seen as a forward-looking team prepared to navigate Canada through a period of economic transformation, global uncertainty, and domestic challenges.

As Canada sets its sights on a stronger partnership with the United States and a more resilient economy, all eyes will be on how this newly appointed team delivers on its ambitious agenda.

Filed under

Canada Cabinet 2025 Mark Carney

