Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

In a major political development, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled his new Cabinet comprising 38 members, including 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State, marking a fresh start for the newly elected government. One of the most notable appointments is Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been named Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Carney, who took office after a sweeping election victory, announced that his Cabinet is “empowered and expected to lead” on pressing national and international issues. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote:

“Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy the strongest economy in the G7.”

Top Priorities: US Ties, Economy & Cost of Living

Carney outlined three key priorities for his government:

Redefining Canada’s economic and security relationship with the United States

Tackling the rising cost of living

Strengthening Canada’s economy

“This new cabinet is focused, ready, and built for this moment,” Carney emphasized in another post.

Key Cabinet Appointments

The new Cabinet includes a diverse range of leaders from various backgrounds and regions of Canada. Apart from Anita Anand’s appointment as Foreign Affairs Minister, other notable ministers include:

Francois-Philippe Champagne – Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Chrystia Freeland – Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Steven Guilbeault – Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture

Patty Hajdu – Minister of Jobs and Families

Gary Anandasangaree – Minister of Public Safety

Rebecca Alty – Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Evan Solomon – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

Maninder Sidhu – Minister of International Trade

Rechie Valdez – Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Secretaries of State to Support Ministers

In a bid to provide focused leadership, the Cabinet is supported by 10 Secretaries of State, each tasked with advancing specific priorities within their respective ministries.

A Cabinet Built for Transformation

With a mix of experienced politicians, technocrats, and fresh faces, Carney’s Cabinet is seen as a forward-looking team prepared to navigate Canada through a period of economic transformation, global uncertainty, and domestic challenges.

As Canada sets its sights on a stronger partnership with the United States and a more resilient economy, all eyes will be on how this newly appointed team delivers on its ambitious agenda.

