Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

In a major political development, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled his new Cabinet comprising 38 members, including 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State, marking a fresh start for the newly elected government. One of the most notable appointments is Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been named Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Carney, who took office after a sweeping election victory, announced that his Cabinet is “empowered and expected to lead” on pressing national and international issues. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote:
“Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy the strongest economy in the G7.”
Top Priorities: US Ties, Economy & Cost of Living
Carney outlined three key priorities for his government:
-
Redefining Canada’s economic and security relationship with the United States
-
Tackling the rising cost of living
-
Strengthening Canada’s economy
“This new cabinet is focused, ready, and built for this moment,” Carney emphasized in another post.
Key Cabinet Appointments
The new Cabinet includes a diverse range of leaders from various backgrounds and regions of Canada. Apart from Anita Anand’s appointment as Foreign Affairs Minister, other notable ministers include:
-
Francois-Philippe Champagne – Minister of Finance and National Revenue
-
Chrystia Freeland – Minister of Transport and Internal Trade
-
Steven Guilbeault – Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture
-
Patty Hajdu – Minister of Jobs and Families
-
Gary Anandasangaree – Minister of Public Safety
-
Rebecca Alty – Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
-
Evan Solomon – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation
-
Maninder Sidhu – Minister of International Trade
-
Rechie Valdez – Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)
Secretaries of State to Support Ministers
In a bid to provide focused leadership, the Cabinet is supported by 10 Secretaries of State, each tasked with advancing specific priorities within their respective ministries.
A Cabinet Built for Transformation
With a mix of experienced politicians, technocrats, and fresh faces, Carney’s Cabinet is seen as a forward-looking team prepared to navigate Canada through a period of economic transformation, global uncertainty, and domestic challenges.
As Canada sets its sights on a stronger partnership with the United States and a more resilient economy, all eyes will be on how this newly appointed team delivers on its ambitious agenda.
ALSO READ: Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Mexico’s Jalisco Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported