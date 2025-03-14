Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
  • Mark Carney Unveils New Canadian Cabinet: Who’s In To Drive Economic Growth And National Security?

Mark Carney Unveils New Canadian Cabinet: Who’s In To Drive Economic Growth And National Security?

Mark Carney unveils a "leaner, focused" cabinet to tackle Canada's economy and security. Key appointments aim to drive growth, stability, and national resilience.

Mark Carney Unveils New Canadian Cabinet: Who’s In To Drive Economic Growth And National Security?


Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a “leaner, focused” cabinet aimed at addressing Canada’s most pressing challenges, including economic stability and national security. The new government, introduced in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, comprises experienced leaders and fresh faces, ensuring a strategic mix of expertise and leadership.

Carney’s appointments indicate a strong emphasis on economic growth, national security, and innovation, setting the stage for Canada’s future. With key figures in place, the government is set to implement policies that will shape the country’s trajectory in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Full List of Ministers

  • Dominic LeBlanc – Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada
  • Mélanie Joly – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development
  • François-Philippe Champagne – Minister of Finance
  • Anita Anand – Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry
  • Bill Blair – Minister of National Defence
  • Patty Hajdu – Minister of Indigenous Services
  • Jonathan Wilkinson – Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
  • Ginette Petitpas Taylor – President of the Treasury Board
  • Steven Guilbeault – Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, and Quebec Lieutenant
  • Chrystia Freeland – Minister of Transport and Internal Trade
  • Kamal Khera – Minister of Health
  • Gary Anandasangaree – Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
  • Rechie Valdez – Chief Government Whip
  • Steven MacKinnon – Minister of Jobs and Families
  • David McGuinty – Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
  • Terry Duguid – Minister of Environment and Climate Change
  • Nate Erskine-Smith – Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities
  • Rachel Bendayan – Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship
  • Élisabeth Brière – Minister of Veterans Affairs, Responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency
  • Joanne Thompson – Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard
  • Arielle Kayabaga – Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Minister of Democratic Institutions
  • Kody Blois – Minister of Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Rural Economic Development
  • Ali Ehsassi – Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services, and Procurement

Carney’s leadership marks a pivotal moment for Canada, with a cabinet strategically positioned to address key domestic and international challenges. As the government embarks on this new chapter, Canadians will be watching closely to see how these ministers tackle the nation’s economic and security concerns.

ALSO READ: Ex-Phillipines President Rodrigo Duterte Faces ICC Hearing Over Deadly Drug Crackdown

