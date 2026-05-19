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Home > World News > Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed

Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed

Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman, who was known for that really controversial part in the OJ Simpson murder trial has died at 74. Fuhrman’s credibility got questioned hard during the trial after recordings surfaced where he used racist language, and that eventually helped lead to a later perjury conviction for lying while under oath.

Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed (Image: @CoffindafferFBI via X)
Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed (Image: @CoffindafferFBI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 09:54 IST

Mark Fuhrman, former Los Angeles Police Department detective, who was one of the key witnesses back during the OJ Simpson murder trial, passed away at 74. Back in 1994 , Fuhrman was one of the early investigators they sent in, to get into the whole thing, with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman here in Los Angeles. During the investigation, he was alleged to have turned up a bloody glove at Simpson’s home, and that glove, pretty much the big deal evidence, the one everyone kept talking about, became the main focus in the heavily publicized trial. Still, his reputation got scratched up pretty badly once claims of racial bias showed up in court, and it was hard for him to shake.

What Was The Famous OJ Simpson Murder Trial?

At the 1995 trial, Fuhrman denied using anti Black racial epithets over the previous 10 years. But later, the defense came forward with tapes, made by an aspiring screenwriter, showing Fuhrman repeatedly using racist language, again and again. Those disclosures were, honestly one of the most dramatic stretches of the proceedings, and in the end, they helped weaken the prosecution’s case. Then in 1996, Fuhrman was charged with perjury for lying under oath, and he pled no contest. From there, his testimony, ended up pulling him into a controversy that was tied to the historic OJ Simpson case, in a way that never really went away.

What Happened To Mark Fuhrman After OJ Simpson Murder Trial?

After Simpson’s acquittal in that criminal trial, Fuhrman left the Los Angeles Police Department, and then he retired, with his wife Caroline, along with their children, just kind of heading out to Idaho. He stayed there for a while, tending to animals like goats chickens, sheep and llamas, on a farm that basically covered about 20 acres. And even with the whole scandal swirling around him, Fuhrman still managed to become a TV and radio pundit, plus a writer type of person too. He put out several books, including one titled Murder in Brentwood , which is an examination of the Simpson case, and after. 

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Mark Fuhrman Cause Of Death?

A close friend of Fuhrman told TMZ that the former detective, had been quietly dealing with aggressive kind of throat cancer, for a while. Lynn Acebedo, who served as the chief deputy coroner for Kootenai County, Idaho, said that Fuhrman died May 12. The county didn’t post a public autopsy report which was, more or less, the usual way things were handled there. Around the same time, OJ Simpson acquitted in the criminal matter but later found liable in a civil case died in 2024 in Las Vegas Nevada, when he was 76, after what was described as a clash with prostate cancer. Put all of that together, and the Simpson trial becomes one of the most intensely watched criminal trials in United States history , and it also keeps Fuhrman, as one of the most disputed personalities to emerge from it.

Also Read: Who Were Cain Clark And Caleb Vazquez? Details Emerge About Suspects In San Diego Mosque Shooting

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Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed
Tags: Cause Of Death RevealedLA DetectiveLAPDMark FuhrmanMark Fuhrman cause of deathMark Fuhrman DeathNicole Brown SimpsonOJ Simpson Murder CaseOJ Simpson Trial

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Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed
Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed
Who Was Mark Fuhrman? LA Detective Convicted Of Lying During OJ Simpson Murder Trial Dies At 74, Cause Of Death Revealed
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