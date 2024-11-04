Mark Ruffalo Calls On Native American Voters: Will Their Vote ‘Save Democracy’ In The 2024 Election?

Mark Ruffalo's call to action highlights the crucial role of Native American voters in the upcoming election. With the stakes higher than ever, the mobilization of this demographic could prove decisive in a contest where every vote counts.

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, actor Mark Ruffalo, renowned for his role as the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has emphasized the significant impact of Native American voters in key swing states. In a recent video shared on X, Ruffalo expressed his support for Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the power of the Native American vote in potentially swaying the election outcome.

In the video, Ruffalo stated, “We are just actors; the Native people have real superpowers. And with this election being so close, the Native vote could save our democracy.” He called on Native Americans to mobilize their communities and encourage their relatives to vote, aiming to “triple the Native vote for Harris.” This effort is particularly crucial as Harris faces off against Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump in a highly competitive race.

Ruffalo’s endorsement comes just two days ahead of the anticipated election, following a tumultuous and polarizing campaign marked by significant events, including two assassination attempts against Trump and President Biden’s exit from the race.

Criticism of Trump’s Treatment of Native Americans

During his endorsement, Ruffalo criticized Trump for his perceived neglect and disrespect towards Native American communities, which represent about 2% of the U.S. population. The actor pointed out that states with the highest percentages of Native Americans include Alaska, Oklahoma, New Mexico, South Dakota, Montana, and North Dakota. He warned that the upcoming election could significantly affect federal funding for tribal nations, as well as healthcare and infrastructure support.

“Trump doesn’t care about Native people and also doesn’t respect them. This election could impact the money that the tribal nations receive from the federal government,” Ruffalo asserted. His remarks resonate amid recent polling data indicating Trump’s narrow lead over Harris in several critical swing states.

Importance of Swing States

Polling data from AtlasIntel shows Trump leading Harris in key battleground states such as North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. These seven swing states are historically unpredictable, often switching allegiance between Democratic and Republican candidates, and account for a total of 93 electoral college votes. Pennsylvania holds the most significant number, with 19 votes, followed by Georgia and North Carolina, each with 16, and Michigan with 15.

Swing states are characterized by their diverse demographic groups and varying economic interests, contributing to shifting voter preferences from one election to another. As Ruffalo champions the Native American vote, the outcome in these critical regions could be pivotal in determining the next president.

Mark Ruffalo’s call to action highlights the crucial role of Native American voters in the upcoming election. With the stakes higher than ever, the mobilization of this demographic could prove decisive in a contest where every vote counts. As election day nears, the focus intensifies on the voices that can shape America’s future.

ALSO READ: Trump Rally In Pennsylvania: Supporters Share Passionate Reasons To Back Former President