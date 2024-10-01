Mark Rutte: Former Dutch Prime Minister Takes Over As NATO Chief At Turbulent Time

One of the longest-serving top officials of NATO, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, stepped down on Tuesday, passing leadership to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. This change comes as the military alliance faces significant challenges.

Stoltenberg and Rutte, who first met as leaders of Norway and the Netherlands 14 years ago, warmly greeted each other outside NATO’s Brussels headquarters. They laid a wreath to honor fallen military personnel, surrounded by the flags of the 32 member nations.

Stoltenberg expressed his belief that Rutte has an ideal background for the role, noting his 14 years as prime minister and leadership of four coalition governments, which gives him the skills necessary to navigate NATO’s need for compromise and consensus. Rutte conveyed his eagerness to begin his duties.

Rutte starts his new role

As NATO staff applauded, Stoltenberg presented Rutte with a Viking gavel, symbolizing the start of his new role as NATO’s leader. Rutte highlighted his priorities, including continued support for Ukraine, increasing defense spending, and strengthening global partnerships, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining strong trans-Atlantic ties between the U.S., Canada, and Europe, expressing confidence in his ability to work with the next U.S. president, regardless of the election outcome.

Rutte mentioned that he knows both U.S. candidates well, acknowledging Trump’s role in encouraging NATO allies to spend more and take a tougher stance on China. He also recognized the leadership of Vice President Kamala Harris, describing her as highly respected. He expressed confidence that he could collaborate with either candidate post-election.

Rutte taking NATO leadership at a critical time

Stoltenberg, NATO’s 13th secretary-general, took office in 2014, the same year Russia annexed Crimea. His tenure saw a significant increase in NATO’s defense spending, and he was only surpassed in length of service by Dutch diplomat Joseph Luns, who held the role for 12 years.

As NATO’s top civilian official, Rutte is tasked with managing the headquarters and unifying the alliance’s voice. He steps into the role as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the 1,000-day mark. In his first speech, Rutte affirmed that lasting security in Europe requires a strong, independent Ukraine, reiterating NATO’s 2008 commitment that Ukraine’s rightful place is within the alliance.

Ukraine-Russia war and NATO

Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, while Ukraine struggles to maintain control over parts of Russia’s Kursk region, providing a temporary morale boost. However, Ukraine remains outmanned and outgunned. Rutte will need to find new ways to garner continued support for Ukraine among NATO members, whose numbers have grown to 32 since Finland and Sweden joined in response to Russia’s aggression.

Trump has criticized U.S. support for Ukraine and recently suggested that Zelenskyy should have negotiated with Putin before the invasion in 2022. Ukraine’s NATO membership remains a distant possibility, with key members like the U.S. and Germany hesitant to admit Ukraine while it remains engaged in an active conflict.

