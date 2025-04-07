Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Mark Zuckerberg Buys Luxurious Mansion Near White House—Here’s How Much It Cost The Tech Titan

Mark Zuckerberg has quietly secured a $23 million mansion in Washington, DC, positioning himself closer to the corridors of power as Trump’s second term unfolds. The move signals a deepening relationship between Big Tech and the political establishment at a time of shifting regulatory battles.

Mark Zuckerberg Buys Luxurious Mansion Near White House—Here’s How Much It Cost The Tech Titan

Mark Zuckerberg buys a $23M DC mansion, signaling Big Tech’s deepening ties with Trump’s second-term administration.


Billionaire and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been revealed as the buyer of a $23 million residence in Washington, DC—a move that underscores the growing presence of tech executives in the nation’s capital as President Donald Trump begins his second term.

The property, located less than 15 minutes from the White House (depending on traffic), also places Zuckerberg within walking distance of Vice President JD Vance’s official residence at the Naval Observatory.

A Record-Breaking Real Estate Deal

According to Politico, the purchase, executed in March through a Delaware-based limited liability company, was completed entirely in cash and ranks as the third-most expensive home sale in DC’s history.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the acquisition to the New York Post, stating, “Mark and Priscilla have purchased a home in DC, which will allow Mark to spend more time there as Meta continues the work on policy issues related to American technology leadership.”

Inside the New DC Mansion of Zuckerberg

The 15,400-square-foot brick mansion, designed by renowned local architect Robert M. Gurney, stands on a nearly one-acre corner lot in the prestigious Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood. It replaces a $5.15 million property that was demolished in 2013.

The expansive home features:

  • Five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms
  • Two kitchens and three fireplaces
  • A basketball court and a pool complex
  • Newly constructed walls and fencing for added security

Blending modern and traditional elements, the residence consists of three interconnected sections linked by glass walkways. Classic gabled roofs, tall chimneys, and steel windows give the home a timeless feel, while durable brick and limestone walls, slate roofing, and copper downspouts ensure longevity.

Zuckerberg Follows Big Tech’s Growing Presence in Washington

Zuckerberg’s move follows a broader trend of high-profile tech figures securing homes in the capital. Among them:

  • David Sacks, Trump’s cryptocurrency adviser, purchased a $10.3 million home in January.
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired a $23 million property in 2016.
  • PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel bought a $13 million residence in 2021.
  • Former Google executive Eric Schmidt secured a $15 million mansion in 2024, once a temporary home for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

However, one notable tech leader has taken a different approach—Elon Musk, a key presidential adviser, has opted against a permanent DC residence, preferring to sleep in his office at the Executive Office Building and accompany Trump to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The Timing: A Strategic Move?

Zuckerberg’s purchase comes at a significant moment. He was spotted at the White House on Wednesday, the same day reports emerged that Musk plans to exit his government duties by late May. This has fueled speculation about Zuckerberg stepping into a more prominent advisory role within Trump’s administration.

At the same time, Meta faces major legal challenges. The company is set to go to trial in April over an antitrust case, with the Federal Trade Commission considering breaking up its WhatsApp and Instagram holdings. A settlement with the administration could ease regulatory risks, though Trump may find political advantage in taking on a major tech giant.

