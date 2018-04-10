Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accepted in front of the US Congress that it was his mistake and has issued an apology for the data breach of 87 million users through his social media platform by Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg said that it will take time to correct things, however, Facebook will improve the way it protects people's information and safeguard elections around the world.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally testified before the Congress today over the data breach by Cambridge Analytica through his platform. According to reports, Zuckerberg expressed he regrets allowing third-party apps to extract its users’ personal data without their knowledge and consent and for lagging behind to spot the problem and respond to the interference made by the Russians. According to reports, Zuckerberg is planning on highlighting the positive side of his social media platform after which he will venture into its dark side.

Reports reveal that Zuckerberg’s statement says, “It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well.” He would further state, “That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth a relative of Prophet Muhammad?

Moreover, Zuckerberg was in Washington to discuss the things related to the case ahead of his testimony ahead of the first two hearings was a hot topic on Capitol Hill last week. Zuckerberg was seen slipping into a suit with a tie leaving his signature t-shirt and jeans to meet the people who might control the fate of his social media platform. The 33-year-old CEO had a session with Sen Bill Nelson of Florida, who told him, “Your business model that allows advertisers to get information and then directly, utilize, tailor that advertisement, there’s a question of privacy there. And that’s going to have to be decided at some point in the future,” further adding “If we don’t rein in the misuse of social media, none of us are going to have any privacy anymore,”

As per reports, Zuckerberg’s meeting was scheduled with Sen. John Thune, R-SD, chairman of the Commerce Committee, and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg said, “It will take some time to work through all of the changes we need to make, but I’m committed to getting it right.” He said that his corrective measures also include improving the way Facebook protect people’s information and safeguard elections around the world.

ALSO READ: Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Mark Zuckerberg to take criticism seriously and fix issues with Facebook

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App