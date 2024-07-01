Mark Zuckerberg's BIG Turnoff Is Rivals Trying To Make AI-Powered God Instead Of Creating Useful Tools

Mark Zuckerberg in a new interview has said that Meta rivals like Google and OpenAI are trying to create ‘God’ instead of creating “multiple tools” for their users. The Meta CEO used the examples of Google’s Gemini AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to cite examples.

In the interview with YouTuber Kane Kallaway., Zuckerberg stated, “I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry talk about building this one true AI.” He added, “It’s almost as if they think they’re creating God or something. And it’s like, that’s not what we’re doing.”

Mark Zuckerberg shared that Meta’s AI assistant would still be retained and available as it is working on multiple AI tools for different purposes.

“Our overall view is that this isn’t the type of thing that there should just be one of,” said Zuckerberg adding, “People want to interact with lots of different people and businesses and there need to be a lot of different AIs that get created to reflect people’s different interests.”

In order to address this, Meta is now working on creating Llama 3, an open-source large language model (LLM) that companies, researchers, and developers can use as a foundation to create their own artificial intelligence (AI) products.

According to Zuckerberg, all that is required is an open mind that is continuously eager to learn and improve. AI won’t eliminate jobs or stifle creativity, he continued. According to him, productivity may be increased through the use of AI tools, particularly for creators such as social media influencers.

Zuckerberg stated, “Basically, we want to build more tools that just enable more people, including people who don’t consider themselves creators today. Fundamentally, I think that there are going to be a lot more creative opportunities in the future with more powerful tools that allow people to do that.”

