Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Market Bloodbath Explained: Here’s What Experts Are Saying As Trump’s Tariffs Shake Markets

Market Bloodbath Explained: Here’s What Experts Are Saying As Trump’s Tariffs Shake Markets

Trump’s tariffs trigger a market meltdown, erasing trillions in value. Investors fear a recession as global tensions and countermeasures rise.

Market Bloodbath Explained: Here’s What Experts Are Saying As Trump’s Tariffs Shake Markets

Trump’s tariffs trigger a market meltdown, erasing trillions in value. Investors fear a recession as global tensions and countermeasures rise.


Markets experienced a dramatic downturn following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a sweeping tariff regime on Wednesday. The move has triggered widespread concern among economists, investors, and trade experts, with fears mounting over a potential recession. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the market reaction, global countermeasures, and what lies ahead.

Market Reaction: A Sudden and Severe Plunge

Leading up to the tariff announcement, markets showed slight optimism, but the news triggered a sharp selloff. Over the course of two trading days, the S&P 500 lost more than $5 trillion in market value. Major indices closed with severe losses:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 8%.
  • The S&P 500 dropped over 9%.
  • The NASDAQ suffered the most, closing 10% lower.

Economists warned that the move came at a precarious time for the economy, which was already teetering due to uncertainty surrounding Trump’s economic policies and broader concerns about consumer confidence.

China Retaliates, Europe Prepares Its Response

China was swift in its response, imposing 34% reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. imports starting Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This practice of the U.S. is not in line with international trade rules, undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice,” said China’s finance ministry in a strongly worded statement.

Meanwhile, the European Union is expected to approve countermeasures on up to $28 billion worth of U.S. imports. According to a Reuters report, the European Commission will propose a list of targeted U.S. products to member states, rather than adopting broad reciprocal levies. The proposed tariffs will likely affect U.S. meat, cereals, wine, wood, and clothing, as well as consumer goods like chewing gum, dental floss, vacuum cleaners, and toilet paper.

Investor Panic: Comparisons to Historic Market Crashes

Investors and analysts are increasingly concerned that the tariff-induced turmoil could mirror past financial crises. CNBC’s Jim Cramer sounded an alarm on Mad Money, warning that the market collapse could resemble the COVID-19 crash, the dot-com bust of the early 2000s, or even the infamous 1987 Black Monday, when the Dow Jones lost 22.6% in a single day.

“If the president doesn’t try to reach out and reward these countries and companies that play by the rules, then the 1987 scenario—the one where we went down three days and then down 22% on Monday—has the most cogency,” Cramer said.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a Trump supporter during the 2024 election, took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that delaying the tariffs might be the only way to prevent a severe recession.

“The risk of not doing so is that the massive increase in uncertainty drives the economy into a recession, potentially a severe one,” Ackman wrote.

Economic Outlook: Recession Warning from Experts

JPMorgan’s chief economist Michael Feroli issued a stark warning, predicting that Trump’s tariffs would push the economy into a recession. In a note to clients obtained by Yahoo Finance, Feroli outlined his forecast. “We now expect real GDP to contract under the weight of the tariffs,” Feroli wrote.

  • Real GDP contraction of 1% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • A further 0.5% GDP decline in the fourth quarter.
  • Unemployment rising above 5% in the second half of the year.

Trump Administration: No Room for Negotiation

Despite growing concerns, the Trump administration has made it clear that the tariffs will be implemented without delay or negotiation.

“The tariffs are coming. He announced it and he wasn’t kidding. The tariffs are coming, of course they are,” said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the sentiment on NBC’s Meet the Press, emphasizing that the tariffs were meant to correct decades of trade imbalance.

“They’ve been bad actors for a long time and it’s not the kind of thing you can negotiate away in days or weeks,” Bessent said. “After 20, 30, 40, 50 years of bad behavior, you can’t just wipe the slate clean.”

Also Read: NewsX Explainer On Market Bloodbath: How Trump’s Tariffs Are Shaking Global Markets

Filed under

Market Bloodbath stock markets Trump tariffs

newsx

Govt Increases Excise Duty By ₹2 On Petrol, Diesel As Brent Crude Prices Drop Sharply
Ireland's Foreign and Tra

Is The US Up For Deal? Ireland Minister Asks As He Dismisses Calls For Measures...
newsx

Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Umrah Visa And How...
Trump’s tariffs trigger

Market Bloodbath Explained: Here’s What Experts Are Saying As Trump’s Tariffs Shake Markets
newsx

Sea Lions Turns Aggressive, Now Attacking Humans In California, Here’s Why
The global cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Markets Take a Hit Amid Global Tariff Tensions; Bitcoin, Ethereum Among the Worst Affected
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Govt Increases Excise Duty By ₹2 On Petrol, Diesel As Brent Crude Prices Drop Sharply

Govt Increases Excise Duty By ₹2 On Petrol, Diesel As Brent Crude Prices Drop Sharply

Is The US Up For Deal? Ireland Minister Asks As He Dismisses Calls For Measures Against US Tech

Is The US Up For Deal? Ireland Minister Asks As He Dismisses Calls For Measures...

Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Umrah Visa And How To Apply From India

Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Umrah Visa And How...

Sea Lions Turns Aggressive, Now Attacking Humans In California, Here’s Why

Sea Lions Turns Aggressive, Now Attacking Humans In California, Here’s Why

Cryptocurrency Markets Take a Hit Amid Global Tariff Tensions; Bitcoin, Ethereum Among the Worst Affected

Cryptocurrency Markets Take a Hit Amid Global Tariff Tensions; Bitcoin, Ethereum Among the Worst Affected

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank