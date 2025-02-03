Markets Rebound Slightly As Trump Postpones Mexico Tariffs

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on Canada and China, alongside a temporary pause for Mexico, has sent ripples across global financial markets.

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on Canada and China, alongside a temporary pause for Mexico, has sent ripples across global financial markets. The policy move has sparked fears of a looming global trade war, with immediate impacts on stock indices and investor sentiment.

Over the weekend, President Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. However, after a “friendly conversation” with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump agreed to delay similar measures for Mexico by one month. Mexico pledged to deploy troops to its border with the US as part of the negotiations.

Market Reactions

Stock Market Declines

The announcement triggered sharp early declines in global stock markets:

The FTSE 100 in the UK partially recovered from early losses to close 1% down, marking its largest single-day drop of 2025.

in the UK partially recovered from early losses to close 1% down, marking its largest single-day drop of 2025. France’s Cac 40 and Germany’s Dax fell by about 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

and fell by about 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Asian markets faced heavy losses, with Japan’s Nikkei slumping 2.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1%.

faced heavy losses, with Japan’s Nikkei slumping 2.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1%. US markets saw a partial rebound, with the S&P 500 down by 0.6% and the Dow Jones recovering to just 0.2% down.

Impact on Specific Sectors

Carmakers were among the hardest-hit sectors in Europe:

Major brands like Volkswagen , Mercedes-Benz , BMW , Daimler Truck , Continental , and Porsche saw significant losses.

, , , , , and saw significant losses. In the UK, luxury carmaker Aston Martin closed 2.4% lower.

Investor Sentiment and Economic Concerns

Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading firm XTB, noted that although the market declines were sharp, they could have been worse. She emphasized that investors are likely anticipating “temporary tariffs only.” However, the longer these tariffs remain in place, the greater the potential damage to the global economy.

Brooks warned that if Trump does not reverse course, “this could be the calm before the storm for stock markets.”

The British pound initially faced declines but rebounded to close up 0.6% against the US dollar at $1.23.

Potential for a Global Trade War

The policy has raised fears of a broader trade conflict. Canada swiftly announced retaliatory tariffs, and concerns linger over similar responses from other nations. European stocks faced additional pressure after Trump hinted at “definite” tariffs on EU goods.

While investor fears were somewhat allayed by Trump’s remarks about potential deals with the UK and Mexico, the global trade landscape remains uncertain. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether these tariffs will be short-lived or escalate into a full-blown trade war with far-reaching consequences for the global economy.

