Marry or You’re Fired? Chinese Company’s Shocking Policy Sparks Outrage

A Chinese company sparked massive outrage after enforcing a bizarre policy that mandated single and divorced employees to get married by September or face termination. The Shuntian Chemical Group, based in Shandong province, introduced the controversial rule in January, claiming it aimed to boost the company’s marriage rate. However, it received intense backlash and government intervention and the company was forced to withdraw the policy within a day.

The policy targeted employees aged 28 to 58 who were either single or divorced. Those who failed to marry by March were required to submit a self-criticism letter, while those still unmarried by June would undergo an evaluation. If they remained single by the September deadline, their employment would be terminated.

Shuntian Chemical Group defended its decision by citing traditional Chinese values. In its announcement, the company declared, “Not responding to the government’s call to improve the marriage rate is disloyal. Not listening to your parents is not filial. Letting yourself be single is not benevolent. Failing your colleagues’ expectations is unjust.”

Public Outrage

The company’s policy was met with immediate criticism, both from the public and legal experts. Many called it an outrageous invasion of personal freedom, questioning how a company could dictate employees’ marital status. Local human resources and labour authorities launched an investigation on February 13. Within 24 hours, Shuntian Chemical Group revoked the policy and assured that no employees had been fired based on their marital status.

Legal experts condemned the policy as unconstitutional. Yan Tian, an associate professor at Peking University Law School, emphasized that it violated the fundamental right to marriage freedom. Additionally, under China’s labor laws, companies cannot legally ask job applicants about their marital or childbirth plans, although such practices remain widespread. A government official confirmed that the company’s policy violated the country’s Labour Law and Labour Contract Law.

Heated Online Reactions

Social media platforms erupted with criticism. One user commented, “This crazy company should mind its own business and stay away from employees’ personal lives.” Another joked, “Let them fire people! Employees can just sue and get hefty compensation.” Some even speculated, “What’s next? Will they punish married employees for not having kids?”

The Bigger Picture

The controversy highlights China’s struggle with declining marriage rates. In 2024, the number of marriages dropped to 6.1 million. 20.5% decrease from the previous year. Despite this, birth rates saw a slight increase for the first time since 2017, as many families aimed to have children in the auspicious Year of the Dragon.

To address the declining marriage trend, some local governments have introduced incentives. For instance, a city in Shanxi province now offers a 1,500 yuan (US$200) bonus to couples who marry for the first time before turning 35.

