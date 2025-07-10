Martial Law Charges or Political Persecution? Why South Korea Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Detained Again

South Korea’s ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol was detained for a second time on Thursday over his controversial declaration of martial law, as investigators expanded their inquiry into an alleged insurrection. Yoon is being held in solitary confinement while prosecutors prepare to formally indict him.

Yoon Suk Yeol Declares Martial Law in South Korea

Yoon plunged South Korea into a political crisis on December 3 last year when he attempted to subvert civilian rule by declaring martial law. He dispatched armed soldiers to parliament in an effort to block lawmakers from voting down his martial law order.

This unprecedented move made Yoon the first sitting South Korean president to be taken into custody. In January, he was detained during a dawn raid after weeks of resisting arrest, during which he used his presidential security detail to obstruct investigators.

Yoon Suk Yeol Previously Detained Then Released

Though detained in January, Yoon was released in March on procedural grounds while his trial on insurrection charges continued. After his impeachment was confirmed by the court in April, Yoon refused multiple summons from investigators, prompting authorities to seek his detention again to ensure his cooperation.

The latest arrest warrant was issued due to fears that Yoon might attempt to “destroy evidence,” according to Nam Se-jin, a senior judge at Seoul’s Central District Court.

Following the issuance of the warrant early Thursday, Yoon was placed in a solitary cell equipped only with a fan and lacking air-conditioning, amid a South Korean heat wave. His official daily meal reportedly included steamed potatoes and milk.

Legal Proceedings Against Yoon Suk Yeol

Investigators emphasized that while Yoon’s status as a former president will be “duly considered,” he will otherwise be “treated like any other suspect.” Prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters, “Investigations during the detention period will focus on the warrant’s stated charges.”

Yoon’s criminal trial continued with a hearing on Thursday, which he did not attend for the first time. He had appeared the previous day for a seven-hour hearing on the new warrant, during which he denied all charges. Afterward, he was moved to a holding centre near Seoul awaiting the court’s detention decision.

What Yoon Suk Yeol Said On His Detention

During the warrant hearing, Yoon expressed feelings of isolation, telling local media, “I am now fighting alone.” He added, “The special counsel is now going after even my defence lawyers. One by one my lawyers are stepping away, and I may soon have to fight this alone.”

Once indicted, Yoon could remain detained for up to six months as prosecutors continue their case, Yun Bok-nam, president of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, explained.

In addition to insurrection charges, Yoon faces allegations of falsifying official documents related to his martial law declaration.

Yoon has defended his decision to impose martial law as a necessary step to “root out” pro–North Korean and “anti-state” elements.

However, the Constitutional Court, which unanimously removed him from office on April 4, condemned his actions as a “betrayal of people’s trust” and a “denial of the principles of democracy.”

