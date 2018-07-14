In a letter from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam claimed that she turned down better facilities in jail offered by jail authorities. The father and daughter duo were lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi and two VIP convicts were provided B class facilities after their arrival in Pakistan.

A day after former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi and two VIP convicts were provided B class facilities, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued a statement from the jail. In her clarification letter, she has said that she was offered to apply for better facilities by the Superintendent of the Jail but she refused her own will. She further made it clear that there was no pressure from anyone on her to take this decision.

