Germany has supported France at the European Union (EU) to name Pakistan based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The reports say that Germany is making continuous efforts seeking Masood Azhar's travel ban and freezing all his assets in 28 countries.

A diplomatic told the media that Germany has floated proposal a at the European Union to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar, but no resolution on the issue has been moved yet. The reports say that all 28 countries of the European Union (EU) have to agree to implement a ban on Masood Azhar following principle of consensus.

Earlier, on March 15, France had imposed a financial ban on Pakistan based terrorist and said it will support the other European members for putting Masood Azhar’s name on the list of persons involved in terrorist acts.

The moves from Germany and France can be seen as a big victory for India on the diplomatic front. France’s move came 2 days after China had put a technical hold on India’s demand from the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to brand Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

India had demand to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC and was supported by France, the UK and the US, following the Pulwama terror attack in which 49 CRPF soldiers martyred. After the cowardly attack Pakistan based JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

The reports say that out of 15 members at the UN Security Council, 14 are with India to name Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and a threat to humanity. China was the only member who did not support India’s move.

