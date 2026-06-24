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Home > World News > Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies

Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited PM Modi to attend the July funeral ceremonies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PM Modi invited by Masoud Pezeshkian to the funeral of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (Images: AFP)
PM Modi invited by Masoud Pezeshkian to the funeral of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (Images: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 15:36 IST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has formally invited PM Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. The ceremonies, originally planned for March, were postponed because of the conflict in the region and will now be held across multiple Iranian cities in July. The invitation comes at a time when India and Iran continue to maintain diplomatic engagement despite tensions in West Asia.

As per reports, the funeral proceedings will begin on July 4, when Khamenei’s body will lie in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla complex. Large public processions are scheduled in Tehran and Qom, while special prayers will also be held in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

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Funeral schedule and PM Modi invitation put focus on Iran’s farewell plans

Reports say that the final burial ceremony is set for July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Khamenei’s hometown. Iranian authorities expect millions of mourners to participate in the ceremonies honouring a leader who played a central role in shaping Iran’s political system for nearly four decades.

The funeral had initially been expected to take place between March 4 and March 6, 2026, in Tehran and Mashhad. However, the ongoing war forced authorities to delay the events. Iran has invited PM Modi along with leaders and representatives from several countries to attend the ceremonies.

India-Iran ties and PM Modi diplomacy remain in focus

After Khamenei’s death in February, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on behalf of the Government of India. India has long maintained close relations with Iran and considers it part of its extended neighbourhood with deep civilisational links.

As per reports, during the 40-day conflict in West Asia, PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held several rounds of discussions with Iranian leaders. Earlier, after former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led India’s delegation to Tehran for the state funeral on May 22, 2024.

Recent visits and PM Modi engagement underline continuing diplomatic contacts

Following Raisi’s death, India declared a day of national mourning and lowered flags to half-mast across the country. Later, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari represented India at President Masoud Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony in Tehran in July 2024.

Amid a fragile ceasefire in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently visited New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting. During the trip, he held talks with S. Jaishankar and also met PM Modi. Iran has invited several countries to the funeral ceremonies, with delegations expected from Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Russia, China and multiple Central Asian nations.

Also Read: UN Alleges Genocide Against Palestinian Children In Gaza; Israel Calls Report ‘Libelous Sham’    

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Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies
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Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies

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Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies
Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies
Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies
Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies

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