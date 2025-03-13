Mass Arrests At Trump Tower As Protesters Demand Mahmoud Khalil’s Release

As the arrested protesters were escorted out of the building in white zip-tie handcuffs and loaded into police vehicles and city buses, they continued to chant, “Free Palestine” and “Free Mahmoud.”

Nearly 100 protesters were arrested on Thursday following a sit-in at Trump Tower in Manhattan, where demonstrators gathered to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist detained by federal immigration agents over the weekend.

The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, saw hundreds of demonstrators occupy the building’s lobby, holding signs with messages such as “Fight Nazis not students,” “Free Mahmoud, Free Palestine,” and “You can’t deport a movement.” The demonstrators also chanted “Free Mahmoud” as they staged their sit-in.

According to the police, the protest began around 11:30 a.m. when two groups of demonstrators entered Trump Tower through different entrances. Some disguised themselves in regular clothing before revealing matching red T-shirts emblazoned with the messages “Stop arming Israel” and “Not in our name.” Sonya Meyerson-Knox, a spokesperson for Jewish Voice for Peace, stated that around 300 people participated in the demonstration.

Activists Draw Parallels to History

“We know what happens when authoritarian regimes begin targeting people, abducting them at night, separating their families, and scapegoating communities,” said Meyerson-Knox. “We are speaking up today because otherwise, we may not have the chance to do so tomorrow.”

During the sit-in, protesters hung banners from the golden escalator that President Donald Trump famously descended when announcing his first presidential campaign in 2015. Shortly after, police arrived and began removing demonstrators from the premises. Authorities reported that 98 people were arrested on charges of trespassing, obstructing government administration, and resisting arrest. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

As the arrested protesters were escorted out of the building in white zip-tie handcuffs and loaded into police vehicles and city buses, they continued to chant, “Free Palestine” and “Free Mahmoud.” Some bystanders cheered in support, while others appeared frustrated by the disruption.

Mahmoud Khalil’s Arrest Raises Concerns

Khalil, a 30-year-old Columbia University graduate and a green card holder, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Saturday. His attorney, Amy Greer, stated that Khalil was informed that his student visa was being revoked. His wife, who is eight months pregnant, described the arrest as “traumatizing,” claiming that ICE agents did not present a warrant and threatened to detain her as well if she did not comply.

Jewish Voice for Peace condemned Khalil’s detention, calling it a sign of increasing authoritarianism. “The detention of Mahmoud is further proof that we are on the brink of a full takeover by a repressive, authoritarian regime,” the group said in a statement, demanding Khalil’s immediate release.

The arrested protesters were taken downtown, as tensions surrounding Khalil’s case continue to rise. Advocacy groups have vowed to escalate their efforts, citing concerns over civil rights violations and the broader treatment of Palestinian activists in the United States.

