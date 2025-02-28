Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Mass Media Industry Is Experiencing a Major Shift, Olga Lisogor Says at NXT Conclave 2025

Mass Media Industry Is Experiencing a Major Shift, Olga Lisogor Says at NXT Conclave 2025

Stressing that this is especially crucial for so-called Gen-Z who consume content in bite sized pieces, she described how Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts like teasers and memes are the perfect way to present news from a rational or engineering point of view.

Digital Policy Analyst & Author Pranjal Sharma in conversation with Olga Lisogor, Deputy Editor, Rossiya Segdonya Media Group & Head at Sputnik News, Anurag Batra, chairperson and editor in chief of Business World and Newsweek’s Priya Segal discussed the recent changes in the media landscape and its ever-shifting dynamics as well as what lies ahead in the global industry, at the first-day of the NXT Conclave 2025 organised on Friday at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Underlining that in the past years, Russia and India have made incredible progress together, Lisogor told the gathering that the BRICs summit organised in the Russian city of Kazan in 2022 “once again proved the (presence of) strong ties between our leaders and made the headlines around the world”, while stressing that Sputnik “aims to be the driving force” behind India-Russia partnership.

We will continue telling the untold, she said while noting that the mass media industry today is experiencing a major shift that requires new approaches on news consumption.

“People today prefer to get news in shortened formats and videos because we’re exposed to such a vast amount of information daily that people simply get tired of news and seek the quickest and the simplest way to get informed”, Lisogor said, adding, “Our attention spans are shorter than ever. The content that is quick to engage and easy to digest is more likely to capture and retain viewer interest.”

Stressing that this is especially crucial for so-called Gen-Z, (18 to 30-years-old), who consume content in bite sized pieces, she described how Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts like teasers and memes are the perfect way to present news from a rational or engineering point of view.

“Telegram and WhatsApp messengers allow us to spread certain news across channels, making them viral, and infographics help us accommodate a vast amount of information, not just in one picture”, she said while highlighting that major social media news channels today use infotainment as an alternative to traditional hard news.

 

 

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Check the full interaction here:

