The streets of Paris and Nantes witnessed mammoth protests by thousands of public sector workers along with students marched against the newly elected President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies, including plans to reform public services and cut jobs. Agitated students went through a face-off with police, who fired tear gas shells in response. Teachers, train conductors, and airline controllers marched all over France on Thursday, March 22. As per media reports, 323,000 people took part in the nationwide protest, while the country’s second-largest trade union, the General Confederation of Labour estimating that the protesters were half a million in number.

Planes, schools, trains and other transport services across France were seriously disrupted on Thursday as unions set up dozens of street protests all over the country. The demonstration was in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to cut retirement benefits, overhaul unemployment insurance. Workers have planned to protest 2 days out of from April to June. In 2017, protests occurred in order to denounce legislation that would make employment contracts more flexible.

According to official estimates on Thursday, the strikes impacted 40 % of inter-city trains and 30% of the flights. The participation of students in the massive protest marks France’s historic protest of 1968, which was led mainly by students on the same day, March 22, around 50 years ago. Started in French universities, later joined by many union members, the ruckus led to a standstill in the country and compelling the then ruling Charles de Gaulle regime to reform many sectors.

