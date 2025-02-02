Mass Protests Erupt In Germany Over Migration Bill Backed By Far-Right Party

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in major German cities on Friday to protest against Friedrich Merz, leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), over his support for a controversial migration bill. The proposal, which aims to tighten Germany’s border policies, received backing from the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), igniting widespread anger and protests across Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, and Leipzig. Demonstrators accused Merz and the CDU of violating Germany’s post-Nazi democratic promise to never collaborate with far-right parties.

The protests were fueled by Merz’s recent actions, including his introduction of a nonbinding motion in parliament calling for stricter measures on irregular migration. This motion narrowly passed, aided by votes from the AfD. Merz, determined to show his party’s commitment to curbing irregular migration, particularly after a deadly attack allegedly involving a rejected asylum seeker, has faced backlash from left-wing politicians and activists who see his actions as an endorsement of far-right ideologies.

Voiced Opposition

Protesters, including some holding banners reading “No Racism” and “For Democracy and Diversity,” voiced their opposition to Merz’s approach, arguing that it endangered Germany’s democratic values. In a symbolic move, hundreds of protesters in Cologne took to the water, protesting on 350 boats along the Rhine River in front of the city’s iconic cathedral. Police estimates suggest around 160,000 people attended the Berlin rally, although organizers claimed the turnout was closer to 200,000.

While the protests intensified, Merz defended his position, asserting that he did not and would not collaborate with the AfD. He emphasized his intent to address growing concerns about migration and security, even as the bill he championed was narrowly rejected by parliament. The controversy surrounding the issue has raised questions about the CDU’s strategy heading into the February 25 federal elections, where the party remains a frontrunner, polling at 30%. However, the AfD, with about 20% support, has gained significant traction by capitalizing on public concerns over immigration.

The backlash against Merz’s migration bill highlights the tense political climate in Germany, as the rise of the far-right party continues to divide the electorate. A year ago, nationwide protests also erupted against the AfD’s plans to deport asylum seekers, with many fearing the normalization of extreme-right policies.

