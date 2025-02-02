Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mass Protests Erupt In Germany Over Migration Bill Backed By Far-Right Party

Despite the backlash, Merz defended the bill, claiming it was necessary to address migration concerns, while the protests highlighted growing divisions within Germany’s political landscape ahead of the upcoming federal elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mass Protests Erupt In Germany Over Migration Bill Backed By Far-Right Party


Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in major German cities on Friday to protest against Friedrich Merz, leader of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), over his support for a controversial migration bill. The proposal, which aims to tighten Germany’s border policies, received backing from the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), igniting widespread anger and protests across Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, and Leipzig. Demonstrators accused Merz and the CDU of violating Germany’s post-Nazi democratic promise to never collaborate with far-right parties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The protests were fueled by Merz’s recent actions, including his introduction of a nonbinding motion in parliament calling for stricter measures on irregular migration. This motion narrowly passed, aided by votes from the AfD. Merz, determined to show his party’s commitment to curbing irregular migration, particularly after a deadly attack allegedly involving a rejected asylum seeker, has faced backlash from left-wing politicians and activists who see his actions as an endorsement of far-right ideologies.

Voiced Opposition

Protesters, including some holding banners reading “No Racism” and “For Democracy and Diversity,” voiced their opposition to Merz’s approach, arguing that it endangered Germany’s democratic values. In a symbolic move, hundreds of protesters in Cologne took to the water, protesting on 350 boats along the Rhine River in front of the city’s iconic cathedral. Police estimates suggest around 160,000 people attended the Berlin rally, although organizers claimed the turnout was closer to 200,000.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the protests intensified, Merz defended his position, asserting that he did not and would not collaborate with the AfD. He emphasized his intent to address growing concerns about migration and security, even as the bill he championed was narrowly rejected by parliament. The controversy surrounding the issue has raised questions about the CDU’s strategy heading into the February 25 federal elections, where the party remains a frontrunner, polling at 30%. However, the AfD, with about 20% support, has gained significant traction by capitalizing on public concerns over immigration.

The backlash against Merz’s migration bill highlights the tense political climate in Germany, as the rise of the far-right party continues to divide the electorate. A year ago, nationwide protests also erupted against the AfD’s plans to deport asylum seekers, with many fearing the normalization of extreme-right policies.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sriram Krishnan? The Indian-American Entrepreneur Appointed As Trump’s Senior AI Advisor

Filed under

germany Protest

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On Feb 5

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On...

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: All The Numbers You Need To Know (Of Past Three Elections)

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: All The Numbers You Need To Know (Of Past Three Elections)

United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported

United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Has Been The Most Accurate So Far

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Has Been The Most Accurate So Far

Entertainment

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox