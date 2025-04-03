Mass Stabbing In Washington, D.C., 6 Injured, Suspect in Custody

In total, four women and two men sustained injuries. All were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, and officials have confirmed that their conditions are currently stable.

A stabbing rampage in Northeast Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon injured six individuals before a suspect was apprehended by the police. Officials state that the attacker, allegedly under the influence of an unnamed substance, also stabbed himself prior to being brought under control.

Incident Details

The assault took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the Trinidad neighborhood along Montello Avenue and Simms Place NE, within a few blocks of Gallaudet University. The suspect first stabbed a female acquaintance, then turned the knife on passersby, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said. Two good Samaritans who attempted to step in were also injured during the assault.

Together, four women and two men were injured. They were all rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, and officials have confirmed that their conditions are currently stable.

Suspect in Custody

The authorities arrested the suspect without further ado. Nearby, a knife was recovered and police confirmed the suspect was in an “altered mental state” ‘under influence’ when attacking. He remained under surgery until Thursday evening.

“I want to offer my thoughts to the victims, their families, and those who witnessed today’s events,” Chief Smith said in a briefing. While commending the good Samaritans for their bravery, she urged the public to avoid direct intervention in violent situations for their own safety.

Road Closures and Investigation

Because of the investigation, Montello Avenue is closed between Raum Street NE and Neal Street, with motorists being cautioned to use other routes.

The crime occurs on the same day D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Smith announced a 26% drop in citywide crime rates this year. Still, Smith recognized that crimes such as these emphasize the continued struggles to deal with substance abuse and mental illness in the community.

